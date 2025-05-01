Park Ranger Whose Job Elon Musk Came for Announces Run for Senate

What is it with park rangers? When DOGE began making cuts to the federal workforce, CBS News raced to find park rangers who'd been let go to tell their sob stories. First, they reported on a park ranger who'd lost his dream job on Valentine's Day, as if that's relevant.

National park ranger fired from "dream job" on Valentine's Day pens emotional viral letter: "Things are not ok" https://t.co/X0dLYb6lZJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 18, 2025

About three weeks later, CBS News went back to the well and checked in on the well-being of two other park rangers who'd been let go.

CBS Evening News Plus: Two workers laid off from the National Park Service sound off on their struggles: "I cycle through being angry, sad, distressed." https://t.co/qDXlTNA2Oi pic.twitter.com/b7RMcEexV5 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 5, 2025

Now we have a park ranger from Wind Cave National Park who says he's running for Senate because Elon Musk came for his job, and he decided to fight back.

I was happy as a Park Ranger out in the black hills. Then Elon came for my job and I decided to fight back. Join me in my run for Senate. pic.twitter.com/T5NGoxwyYc — Brian Bengs (@BrianBengs) April 30, 2025

What is so special about park rangers?

You didn't even CONSIDER a private sector job. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) May 1, 2025

I mean, you could try NOT being on the taxpayer dole as a job https://t.co/MuCKxUxcXF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 1, 2025

I'm still not exactly sure why these park service personnel had to go, but this guy is making me think it was a good decision — L. Greg Jones (@GregsTakeOn) May 1, 2025

“Elon came for my job”?



You mean, Elon Musk asked you to list 5 things you did in a week

- and you couldn’t do it. — John Gregg (@John146Gregg) May 1, 2025

Were you the guy that took the bathroom key home with you when you were fired? — pismosteve (@pismosteve) May 1, 2025

You were the bathroom guy? — Pony93 (@Pony932) May 1, 2025

No one cares about your feelings. They are irrelevant. As was your job. — GenXJoJo (@GenXJoJo1975) May 1, 2025

Those who can't do run for office. — Al Chil (@AlChil13) May 1, 2025

Running as a Democrat in your state is an exercise in futility but you do you. — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) May 1, 2025

Reportedly, he's going to run as an independent. However, he ran as a Democrat in 2022, well before DOGE came on the scene, and lost by a large margin to incumbent John Thune.

It's never fun losing your job, but I'm not sure why you make it a call to action. Welcome to the real world. At least they didn't outsource your job to a cheaper overseas company where you have to smile and train your replacement. — Living The Dream (@TheRealBlueChek) May 1, 2025

We can't tell from his post whether he lost his job as a park ranger or not, but if he didn't and is so happy there, he should drop the aspirations to be a senator.

