Park Ranger Whose Job Elon Musk Came for Announces Run for Senate

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 01, 2025
What is it with park rangers? When DOGE began making cuts to the federal workforce, CBS News raced to find park rangers who'd been let go to tell their sob stories. First, they reported on a park ranger who'd lost his dream job on Valentine's Day, as if that's relevant.

About three weeks later, CBS News went back to the well and checked in on the well-being of two other park rangers who'd been let go.

Now we have a park ranger from Wind Cave National Park who says he's running for Senate because Elon Musk came for his job, and he decided to fight back.

What is so special about park rangers?

Reportedly, he's going to run as an independent. However, he ran as a Democrat in 2022, well before DOGE came on the scene, and lost by a large margin to incumbent John Thune. 

We can't tell from his post whether he lost his job as a park ranger or not, but if he didn't and is so happy there, he should drop the aspirations to be a senator.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK SENATE DOGE

