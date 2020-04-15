Donald Trump is a highly flawed man. He’s done plenty in his life (and during his presidency) to warrant harsh criticism.

But we’ll be damned if Jennifer Rubin hasn’t got one of the most severe cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome we’ve ever seen. Her beef with him goes well beyond policy differences; it’s just straight-up kneejerk insanity now.

Case in point:

What … what even … ?

At this point, it’d probably be easiest to just give her a permanent spot on The List.

She’s not just broken; she’s beyond help.

