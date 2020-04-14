Yesterday, self-described “International Journalist” Jim Clancy — who, if you’ll recall, was axed from CNN a few years ago following a bizarre anti-Israel rant — shared the shocking news that COVID19 cases in China are on the rise, despite what the Chinese government had said:

D.C. communications strategist Drew Holden couldn’t help but be struck by Clancy’s tweet. You know, given the way American media have blindly and eagerly regurgitated ChiCom COVID19 propaganda:

Well, Clancy didn’t see it that way at all. According to him, most journalists were skeptical of the Chinese government’s reported COVID19 numbers right off the bat:

If many journalists didn’t take Beijing’s numbers at face value, they really could’ve fooled us.

Trending

Or watch the news? Or look at MSM websites?

It’s definitely not true.

Holden’s got receipts:

And there are so many more examples where those came from.

Just because Jim wasn’t paying attention doesn’t mean the rest of us weren’t.

***

Related:

Drew Holden’s got a pretty good idea why ChiComs are using American media for COVID19 propaganda and he lays it out in brutal thread [screenshots]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChiComsChinaChinese propagandacoronavirusCOVID19Drew HoldenJim Clancy