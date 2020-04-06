Earlier today, Alyssa Milano attempted to set the record straight about her silence on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden:

The only thing she really set the record straight on is that she’s a flaming back of #MeToo hypocrisy. Milano wasn’t fooling anyone, especially Rose McGowan.

But that’s not stopping Alyssa from digging her own grave even deeper:

Hope she’s wearing a flame-resistant thong, because her pants are on fi-yah.

She most definitely does not.

She does not deserve to be taken seriously on women’s issues ever again.

Her “last statement on this issue” should’ve been “Mea culpa. I’m every bit the hypocrite I’ve been accused of being and then some. Shame on me. #MeToo deserves far better.”

