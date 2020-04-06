It seems Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano’s relationship has changed somewhat since their days on “Charmed.”

As Twitchy told you earlier, Alyssa Milano recently justified her silence on Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden by emphasizing that she’s not a #MeToo hypocrite despite very clearly being a #MeToo hypocrite:

For what it’s worth, Rose McGowan is one of many calling Milano out for that. And if anyone’s in a position to call out a #MeToo hypocrite, it’s Rose McGowan:

The shame really is Alyssa Milano’s.

Get it.

***

Update:

