Earlier today, a spokesman for Number 10 Downing Street revealed that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care because his COVID19 condition has worsened.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that while there was a great outpouring of well wishes for Johnson, there was no shortage of nastiness, too.

And The Nation’s D.C. correspondent Ken Klippenstein just can’t get enough of the nastiness:

We can think of a few things to tell Ken …

Trending

Ken’s definitely on the moral high ground here.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Boris JohnsoncoronavirusCOVID19Ken KlippensteinThe Nation