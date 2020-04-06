Earlier today, a spokesman for Number 10 Downing Street revealed that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care because his COVID19 condition has worsened.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that while there was a great outpouring of well wishes for Johnson, there was no shortage of nastiness, too.

And The Nation’s D.C. correspondent Ken Klippenstein just can’t get enough of the nastiness:

We can think of a few things to tell Ken …

Will you laugh if he dies now that he’s fighting for his life? — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) April 6, 2020

Shoulda practiced some of that self discipline he loves to preach! — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 6, 2020

Playing the blame game when a man is in intensive care? How about a little decency? — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) April 6, 2020

How about you stop sucking your own dick — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 6, 2020

Ken’s definitely on the moral high ground here.

bad take — Joe M (@JosephMortimer9) April 6, 2020

Not funny, sad.

I wish him well even though I don’t like him. — Tanya Ghanbari (@TanyaGhanbari) April 6, 2020

Yes, a person getting sick and dying is hilarious — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 6, 2020

He has a partner who is pregnant. This could leave that child fatherless. There is nothing funny about this at all. — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) April 6, 2020

If you find it funny that a person is now in Intensive Care due to COVID-19, I don’t know what to tell you. — Matt Stott (@MattStott2) April 6, 2020

I understand it in the same way I understand why some people torture small animals – because I understand that sociopathy is a thing. — neontaster (@neontaster) April 6, 2020

Anybody finding this anything but sad had no soul. — YOU LIEUTENANT WEINBERG? (@pedroborbon3) April 6, 2020

You’re a garbage human being but I suspect you already know that. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 6, 2020

Instead of doing all this, just say "I'm a garbage person." Save yourself the time. — eric (@eriContrarian) April 6, 2020