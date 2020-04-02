As Twitchy told you earlier, New England Patriots’ owner Bob Kraft used his team’s jet to deliver masks from China to Massachusetts.

And that’s got the New York Times’ Binyamin Appelbaum very concerned. Not because the masks are coming from China (which should actually be concerning, given China’s penchant for producing faulty medical equipment), but because it’s not the federal government saving the day:

Just to be clear, the state of Massachusetts is relying on the New England Patriots to deliver desperately needed medical supplies because the federal government is a dumpster fire. https://t.co/a3fXzWZ1rJ — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) April 2, 2020

Well, duh.

I don't think he realizes the point he's making. — An Inchoate Enigma (@intriguedpeter) April 2, 2020

He definitely doesn’t.

"Big government sucks. Why isn't it even bigger?" — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 2, 2020

Let's remember this next time you call for more government. — AmericanPollster (@USAPollster) April 2, 2020

Count on him doing it soon. Apparently Binyamin is unfamiliar with the concept of federalism — or with the definition of insanity.

Without the local government and private businesses stepping up to fill the void of the federal government in the face of an oncoming disaster, things would be even more grim then they are now. — DNO🦅 (@dno253) April 2, 2020

Exactly. Isn't this a success of Federalism and Capitalism? Working together to get something important done and not waiting for the bloated, stunted Federal Government to satisfy our every whim? — The Great and Unmatched Tim Carney (@TimCarneySTL) April 2, 2020

This is the GOP’s dream: millions of Americans thinking the Federal government can’t do good, and turning to private entities to fill the gaps. — Avelino Maestas (@avelino) April 2, 2020

Sounds pretty good to us.

Private industry is vastly more efficient then the federal government. Who could’ve seen that one coming? pic.twitter.com/ojiAay6tep — Baghdad Bruce (@RVA_Rock) April 2, 2020

