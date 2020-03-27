Earlier today, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flapped both her gums and her arms in a rant about the Senate’s COVID19 relief bill, which is evil despite the fact that Democratic senators helped to put it together and voted for it unanimously.

Here it is again, just for funsies:

Well anyway, inquiring minds couldn’t help but want to know: How did AOC actually feel about Democratic senators — including her god-king Bernie Sanders — voting in favor of the bill? Surely she’d have some harsh words for Bernie, right?

CNN’s Manu Raju asked her about it, and here’s what she said:

Shades of her defending Senate Dems for not voting in favor of her Green New Deal. The Democrats literally had no choice, because they were faced with “literally a hostage situation.”

AOC gonna AOC.

Forget it; she’s rolling.

AOC is literally too stupid to be in a position of power.

