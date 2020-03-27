As Twitchy told you yesterday, former GOP Rep. Justin Amash has spent the past few days disingenously arguing that COVID19 relief essentially amounts to “corporate welfare.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw has spent the past few days calling him out for it:

Likewise, neither Congress nor the Treasury secretary should be picking winners and losers. Corporate welfare is not only unjust but also reflects government conceit. Only consumers, not politicians, can appropriately determine which companies deserve to succeed. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 24, 2020

You’re forgetting the fact that we are telling consumers not to consume. They can’t spend the money. They are staying home. Businesses can’t take in revenue, because we told them to close. I’m surprised you’re treating this crisis like a normal stimulus package. It isn’t. https://t.co/dbwn00DwBB — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 25, 2020

Just ten years after the Tea Party movement, Republicans in Congress are defending a $500 billion corporate welfare fund for a select group of large companies. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 26, 2020

Sloganeering is a convenient mental shortcut, but it’s not the same as actually thinking through the policy. This is not “corporate welfare” for poorly performing industries. These are great American companies that were told to stop doing business and taking in revenue. https://t.co/7mbqMps67V — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 27, 2020

Things are getting pretty heated:

Ah, yes. I’d forgotten these are *great* American companies. The millions of American companies facing the same plight that won’t be getting money from this fund must not be great, right? That would explain the different treatment. You’re good at thinking through the policy. https://t.co/b6XQhyRiVL — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 27, 2020

This would be a good point, if it were true. This bill helps businesses of all sizes, and smaller businesses especially. Small business loans get FORGIVEN. We’re helping businesses keep Americans employed. You’re lying to get attention, and you know it. https://t.co/W0sN5KuahY — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 27, 2020

Crenshaw has learned a lot from Donald Trump during his time in Congress. He mischaracterizes a $500 billion corporate welfare fund that will mostly benefit a few large corporations hand-picked by government. Then, when called on it, he changes the topic and calls others liars. https://t.co/1ce2tBL4rd — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 27, 2020

This could get pretty ugly before it’s all over.