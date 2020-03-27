As Twitchy told you yesterday, former GOP Rep. Justin Amash has spent the past few days disingenously arguing that COVID19 relief essentially amounts to “corporate welfare.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw has spent the past few days calling him out for it:

Trending

Things are getting pretty heated:

This could get pretty ugly before it’s all over.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: corporate welfareCOVID19 reliefCOVID19 relief billDan CrenshawJustin Amash