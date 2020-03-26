As Twitchy told you, former GOP Rep. Justin Amash managed to cough up a COVID19 relief take to rival anything from AOC:

Just ten years after the Tea Party movement, Republicans in Congress are defending a $500 billion corporate welfare fund for a select group of large companies. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 26, 2020

That’s some grade-A baloney, right there. And it’s not difficult for reality-based individuals to point out the flaws.

But this thread from AEI Visiting Scholar Jay Cost is so good, it deserves special mention:

Yeah, dude. Sorry. WE NEED THE AIRLINES, ok? We need an airline industry in the United States of America. https://t.co/zeuIvMbofX — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

In 1815 … 1815! … James Madison endorsed giving governmental support to critical industries. This country's libertarian moment ended when the invasion of Canada failed back in 1812. Sorry, but it's time to get over it. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

I'm also sorry to report that the Republican party has been in favor of supporting industry since … oh I don't know … 1854 when it was founded! — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

Abraham Lincoln was … GASP! … a protectionist!https://t.co/CyzkH4AOFb — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

This is the party of Henry Clay. You belong to the party of John Randolph of Roanoke and John Taylor of Caroline. In other words, you belong to a coalition that has not had a practical political existence for over two centuries. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

If you think the Republican Party was going to let American business fall off a cliff, then you're a fool. The Republican Party was created to stop the spread of slavery and support business. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

Enjoy your future gig as a dead-end MSNBC contributor, (soon to be former) congressman. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

Does anybody really think that Amash's dead-end, immune to reality libertarianism is a good reflection of the views of GRAND RAPIDS? C'mon. That's Gerry Ford's hometown! — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

Amash is a perfect illustration of how the parties need to gain tighter control over the nomination systems for Congress. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

Also, he should have resigned and run for the open seat when he left the Republican party. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

Oof.

By all means, let's berate one of the few principled members of Congress. You may not agree with Amash on everything, but you know what he believes. His constituents know what he believes. — John Fenton (@jhfenton) March 26, 2020

I'm willing to compromise and agree that he's a principled fool. https://t.co/m0OeR9xqCz — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

A principled fool is still a fool.

Amash has been getting on my nerves lately, so my last few tweets may have been a little … intemperate. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020

But they were warranted, no?

Here's James Madison's seventh annual address, which I think does a good job of laying out how a general commitment to government nonintervention in private markets has to be leavened by common sense. https://t.co/VkTOLqWa6c pic.twitter.com/zp0OQOZQWT — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) March 26, 2020