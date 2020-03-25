It’s not like we’re looking to beat a dead horse … especially when that horse is apparently more than willing to beat himself.

But Joe Biden isn’t giving us much choice these days:

Joe Biden says "when I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania." a) He never taught a class

b) He was given the honorary professorship after he left the White House, not the Senate.pic.twitter.com/T5MyTj00rV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2020

“Yikes” is putting it mildly. Is Joe Biden trying to get away with a lie? Or does he honestly not know what happened?

Biden is a legend in his own mind. — carolyn keefe (@mimikmayberry) March 25, 2020

"Can you imagine what Trump is going to do to him in a debate?" Yes I can;https://t.co/RVj5jtwaTI — Zachariah (@Zachari39165327) March 25, 2020

At this point, Biden’s basically a dead man walking. And it gets worse:

BIDEN: "The president's numbers with the public have gone up in handling this crisis, but they haven't gone up in terms of his presidency." *awkward silence* REPORTER: Actually, his job approval is also up. BIDEN: "Well, I hope that he's so strong that he's up way above that." pic.twitter.com/VfWksMSpJi — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 25, 2020

This is basically a @realDonaldTrump ad. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 25, 2020

In all seriousness, what is Team Biden doing right now? They can’t possibly think he’s up to the task of running for president, can they?

how is this guy going to run for President? — Terry Welty (@terrywelty) March 25, 2020

He can’t even get through an interview.

I feel like the only way this makes sense is if you actually have dementia. — Attack Snake (@MingusYaDingus) March 25, 2020

I’m not even joking…Biden is not well. This is not the guy who debated Paul Ryan in 2012. Something is wrong and it’s despicable to keep him as the presumptive nominee. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 25, 2020

You'd think his family would want to put a stop to all of this… — BillyShears (@ShShears) March 25, 2020

Omg I feel bad for him Why are his wife and family allowing him to do this? He is declining mentally Sad — Jerome Wilson (@jeromewilsonmi) March 25, 2020

This is very sad. — Bree Bree (@breemomma33) March 25, 2020

