Joe Biden’s been making the media rounds today, so it was only natural that he took some time for a chat with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace:

Biden really is a master wordsmith pic.twitter.com/R5IyvRSIEl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 24, 2020

Not awkward at all pic.twitter.com/YIumjPR4Lj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 24, 2020

Really brought his A-game today pic.twitter.com/M3MhmT1M8A — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 24, 2020

Jeebus. We’re honestly not sure whose performance was more cringeworthy: Joe Biden’s or Nicolle Wallace’s.

Holy hell that Nicolle Wallace interview with Joe Biden had to have violated FCC obscenity laws — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 24, 2020

Lead political anchor at MSNBC speaking with the Democratic frontrunner pic.twitter.com/ZKn9b6707l — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 24, 2020

when you literally thank someone SEVEN TIMES for coming on your show. pic.twitter.com/FA318nViY4 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 24, 2020

Blech.

Meanwhile, seems fair to say at this point that both Biden and Wallace are woefully out of touch:

“We’re two people in our basements with nothing but time,” @NicolleDWallace says to @JoeBiden. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) March 24, 2020