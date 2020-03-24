Nancy Pelosi deserves to be metaphorically tarred and feathered for her shameful political gamesmanship with regard to COVID19 relief.

This seems like a good start:

Damn.

Nancy Pelosi has made it so easy to dunk on her. So we’d be fools not to do it.

You know she was waiting for a golden opportunity like a deadly pandemic.

She’s despicable.

