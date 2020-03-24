We apologize for missing this, but it’s still just as fresh and raw today.

GOP Sen. John Barrasso took to the Senate floor yesterday to excoriate Nancy Pelosi and Democrats for their absolutely shameful partisan gamesmanship at Americans’ expense:

Wow. Pelosi and the Dems deserved every bit of that throttling.

