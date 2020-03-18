Over the past week or so, we’ve been hearing a lot from our media about how racist it is to refer to COVID19 by its place of origin. Terms like “Chinese coronavirus” and “Wuhan virus” are unacceptable in polite society.

And that raises a question: If we can’t call it by its “racist” names, what should we be calling it? Well, maybe this take from NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel can help us out:

.@RichardEngel: "This is a virus that came from the territory of China but came from bats. This is a bat virus, not a China virus. It doesn't speak Chinese. It doesn't target Chinese people. It targets human beings who happen to touch their eyes, nose or mouth." pic.twitter.com/ljQeT7UQam — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 18, 2020

Where would we be without brave firefighters like Richard Engel to help us maintain perspective?

This report just saved so many lives. oh wait… https://t.co/5qZLUtYoeA — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 18, 2020

We have to assume there was a point to that report, other NBC and MSNBC finding yet another way to make asses of themselves.

You have got to be f***ing kidding me. The Chinese government destroyed evidence of the virus, allowed free travel of 5 million people from the Wuhan region, and censored doctors who talked about it. https://t.co/TT3aVcDlga — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 18, 2020

The Chinese government destroyed tests and lied to the WHO. https://t.co/ry9xwLgryJ — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 18, 2020

And you’re racist for pointing that out, apparently.

It's racist not to use the virus' preferred pronouns before it kills you. https://t.co/hFgFrunDVC — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 18, 2020

OK, so if it’s not the Chinese government’s fault, whose fault is it?

Blame the bats, you guys.

Damn those bats …

Has PETA showed up yet to fight this scurrilous slur against bats? https://t.co/hFgFrunDVC — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 18, 2020

If not, they should really get a move on.

Honestly, the best thing we can say about Engel’s logic is that it’s deeply, deeply flawed — and insanely dishonest.

The virus wasn't spread throughout the world by bats. https://t.co/5UmTbJOTu7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2020

West Nile isn't a river virus. https://t.co/QctkZA7Rbv — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 18, 2020

Ah, but NBC News isn’t afraid of the Egyptians’ wrath.

NBC wants everyone to know they're capable of stooping lower than airing Soleimani's funeral. https://t.co/HUydft7zJh — BT (@back_ttys) March 18, 2020

Truly, this is some of the most shameless pro-ChiCom spin we’ve seen from our media, and that’s really saying something.

Nobody thinks the virus “speaks Chinese” or “targets Chinese people”- this is a total diversion. The Chinese Communist Party suppressed the truth and allowed a catastrophe to unfold. They must be held to account, and journos should not help spread CCP propaganda https://t.co/aUbQzPxxiJ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 18, 2020

The Chinese government deleted lab work and samples and intimidated their doctors to cover up any trace of it while also lying to the World Health Organization. I'm fine calling it a Chinese Government Virus as well. NBC has been on the front lines pushing PRC propaganda. https://t.co/5UmTbJOTu7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2020

Why should we doubt theories that the media have something to gain by parroting and pushing Chinese government propaganda?

It gets harder and harder to believe every single day that news outlets aren't being paid by the Chinese communist party to push their propaganda. I mean, this is NBC News' Chief Foreign Correspondent… https://t.co/seZckYRLDR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 18, 2020

I know the reason people in mainstream press do this is because a lot of them are just dumb and largely brainwashed by identitarianism But you have to wonder if it’s tolerated and promoted because of the financial interest their parent companies have in China https://t.co/0zhvzkbpgP — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 18, 2020

This is take from MSNBC (and repeated in WH briefing room by ABC and others) is so legitimately unhinged that China exerting influence/control over the American multinationals that own our media companies no longer seems like that much of a conspiracy theory. https://t.co/P4bkPDxjDG — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) March 18, 2020

It really doesn’t seem like a conspiracy theory anymore. The only COVID19 conspiracy that appears to exist is one to keep the Chinese government from ever having to answer for their crimes. And make no mistake: what they’ve done here is criminal.

And our media is aiding and abetting in their crimes.

Cash those checks, Richard. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2020

The Chinese Communist Party thanks you for your service, Richard. https://t.co/TBnStwkhBy — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 18, 2020

We’re sure they’re very grateful.

.@RichardEngel’s comments about China, from 2017 through today, have been… interesting. From “While Americans focus obsessively on our politics, China is laying the groundwork to dominate the coming decades” to questioning whether China’s “authoritarianism” is the “solution”… pic.twitter.com/U3xUyadiKY — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 18, 2020

It seems fair at this point to say that the media are really doing their damnedest to live up to the “enemy of the people” label.

These people have lost their minds. https://t.co/LlRCjXZppN — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 18, 2020

World is facing a deadly pandemic right now and all pundits can talk about is semantics and argue over etymology of the virus’ name? Amazing. We are doomed, aren’t we? https://t.co/hlnifSZpzC — Michael Elgort ✡️ (@just_whatever) March 18, 2020

