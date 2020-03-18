Here’s a reminder that before the novel coronavirus spread across the world killing thousands and causing trillions of dollars in economic damage, Chinese state media was more than happy to call it the “Wuhan virus.” But now it’s racist to say it?

From Quartz’s Mary Hui:

Chinese state media initially called it "Wuhan virus"; now China says that's racist. Meanwhile WHO won't call the coronavirus by its name, SARS-CoV-2, which some Chinese scientists say hurts social stability. On the fraught geopolitics of naming the virus:https://t.co/kcrz3NavOm — Mary Hui (@maryhui) March 18, 2020

As the kids say, she brought receipts:

Xinhua & Global Times called it "Wuhan virus" early on. That's no longer convenient for the CCP as it seeks to wrest control of the narrative, so last week the foreign ministry called Pompeo's use of the phrase "Wuhan coronavirus" a "despicable practice" https://t.co/teRiViYoj2 pic.twitter.com/i1w6BiIydN — Mary Hui (@maryhui) March 18, 2020

And:

Here's another: a Jan. 25 Global Times piece published on the People's Daily site, two days after Wuhan was locked down. Then on the right we have a Xinhua commentary dated Feb. 13 in which "Wuhan virus" is condemned as "racist." https://t.co/BnYCyHYih1https://t.co/xLdvJ9GxsF pic.twitter.com/sYkCDZiFqN — Mary Hui (@maryhui) March 18, 2020

Maybe we can compromise and go back to using Wuhan virus?

It’s racist to call the Wuhan Virus the Chinese Virus. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 18, 2020

Which might be where we’re headed. Here’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

Pompeo calls it the Wuhan Virus https://t.co/xM2OVWtN3L https://t.co/rkN2C3753t — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) March 18, 2020

100% this:

The virus came from China. These reporters obsessively asking if it’s racist to call it the Wuhan virus have my hair standing on end. Are you kidding me?!?! In the midst of a serious pandemic, you just can’t stop being ridiculous for a second? I can’t stand it anymore. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) March 18, 2020

The media does really need to stop carrying water for China over this:

THANK YOU @maryhui for helping combat CCP's state media propaganda efforts – very helpful thread for those who can't remember life before a few days ago 👇🏽 https://t.co/2gbKxmhZj7 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 18, 2020

