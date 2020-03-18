Here’s a reminder that before the novel coronavirus spread across the world killing thousands and causing trillions of dollars in economic damage, Chinese state media was more than happy to call it the “Wuhan virus.” But now it’s racist to say it?

From Quartz’s Mary Hui:

As the kids say, she brought receipts:

And:

Maybe we can compromise and go back to using Wuhan virus?

Which might be where we’re headed. Here’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

100% this:

The media does really need to stop carrying water for China over this:

