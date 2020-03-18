Nathan McDermott is a politics reporter for CNN’s KFILE, their Andrew Kaczynski news division.
And judging from this bit of reporting, McDermott’s got Kaczynski’s brand of journalistic instincts:
Trump only started calling the "Chinese Virus" within the last two days.
Between January and March 15th, he referred to it as the "coronavirus", at least on Twitter anyway, 41 times.
Since March 16th he hasn't called it the "coronavirus" once. pic.twitter.com/luucCArdjA
— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) March 18, 2020