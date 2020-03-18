Nathan McDermott is a politics reporter for CNN’s KFILE, their Andrew Kaczynski news division.

And judging from this bit of reporting, McDermott’s got Kaczynski’s brand of journalistic instincts:

Since March 16th he hasn't called it the "coronavirus" once. pic.twitter.com/luucCArdjA

Between January and March 15th, he referred to it as the "coronavirus", at least on Twitter anyway, 41 times.

Trump only started calling the "Chinese Virus" within the last two days.

Whoa, you guys. Whoa.

I note this, not because it's the most important thing in the world right now, but because when he and others act like they've always called it that it's clearly not true. At some point, for his own calculations, he decided it'd be better it call it something else. — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) March 18, 2020

“For his own calculations.” You mean, like “in order to combat ChiCom propaganda campaigns”?

Piece it together, genius. — Gregg 🐺 (@occhipig) March 18, 2020

The timing isn’t exactly suspect here, Nathan.

Oh, you mean right after the Chinese attempted to blame it on the US army? Gee, I wonder why he started calling it that. — Michael J. Caruso (@MJ_Caruso) March 18, 2020

weird. two days ago, Pompeo dragged in the Chinese amb to complain about Chinese officials blaming the virus on the US military. Could they be related? https://t.co/94jkTrj3Gn https://t.co/taRqh55sTC — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 18, 2020

Doesn't this strengthen the argument that he was doing it to counter what Chinese officials were doing rather than him just being a racist? https://t.co/mlJxdBix0I — CoronaTester (@neontaster) March 18, 2020

It kinda does, Nathan.

I think Trump explained this in his pressers. The Chinese are trying to blame the virus on the US military. — getch77 (@getch77) March 18, 2020

This really isn’t the hot scoop you think it is, Nathan.

I think Trump explained this in his pressers. The Chinese are trying to blame the virus on the US military. — getch77 (@getch77) March 18, 2020

It’s actually pretty simple.

It started in China. It's a Chinese virus. Why did you choose this hill to die on? — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) March 18, 2020

Because he wants us to forget that CNN didn’t always have a problem with “Chinese coronavirus”?

Awkward.

Maybe instead of getting his knickers in a knot, Nathan should try doing some actual journalism and investigate reality.

Because Chinese propagandists and US Media (but I repeat myself) are trying to absolve China of unleashing a pandemic. https://t.co/5cstYvCY55 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 18, 2020

The reason is China is blaming the U.S. and our military for the coronavirus. He is making sure the blame for the virus is correctly placed. Sick that you make it political. — Wes Kent (@kent_wes) March 18, 2020

The Chinese government started a disinformation campaign trying to blame the US army, claiming America brought the virus to China, so Trump changed his tune to stress the origin of the virus. Stop being a press secretary for the Chinese communist party https://t.co/EvBwa184kP — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 18, 2020

It shouldn’t be difficult. Depressing that it is.

***

Related:

Will Vox put themselves in time-out after declaring that Donald Trump ‘using a racist name for the coronavirus is dangerous’? (They should.)