Don’t use terms like “Wuhan coronavirus” or “Chinese coronavirus” to refer to COVID19, they said. It’s racist and xenophobic, they said.

But they didn’t always feel that way. The Media Research Center has put together a fun little supercut featuring many of our media superiors — especially those at CNN — using their platforms to help the supposedly “racist” terms for COVID19 go, well, viral:

Back when it was okay to call the Wuhan coronavirus "the Wuhan coronavirus."pic.twitter.com/tNBEXLipMj — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 12, 2020

This is brutal pic.twitter.com/bHTRnr2ypG — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 12, 2020

Sure is.

"Mr. Zucker, Chinese state Media Minister on line 1." https://t.co/q9w9VvxOeM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2020

Ha!

Damn! I had no idea @CNN had so many racists working for them. — TheRealDuke (@TheRealDuke8) March 12, 2020

You can’t criticize MSM for using a politically incorrect phrase, before they decided it’s politically incorrect, as its politically incorrect to do so — Older, Wiser and Oh So Happy (@NotTheHOFer) March 12, 2020

