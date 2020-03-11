As Twitchy told you yesterday, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for his “racist” coronavirus tweet:

Everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus can be found on one, regularly-updated website: https://t.co/nGCCDVqcqe — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 9, 2020

Viruses don't have nationalities. This is racist. https://t.co/edNDoe1LI9 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 10, 2020

McCarthy’s tweet, of course, was not actually racist. Ted Cruz was among the many people pointing that — and a few other things — out to Omar:

This is silly. What’s the origin of these pathogens: West Nile virus, Ebola, Spanish flu, German measles? Rather than using crisis to channel woke anger, we should come together to protect public health & stop spread of a global pandemic (made worse by Chinese govt obfuscation). https://t.co/ov0Uyk71qT — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2020

Cruz’s take is a logical one, but given the media’s rapid about-face on referring to COVID19 by its place of origin, we shouldn’t be surprised that someone like Joan Walsh would be angry about it:

My God, you're not that stupid, so you're lying right now. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) March 11, 2020

Wow, great rebuttal, Joan.

You are a “journalist.” Rather than discuss news or facts, you resort to ad hominem insults—“Stupid!! Liar!” Any wonder why much of the public distrusts the media? Normally, your extreme partisanship is relatively harmless, but at a time of global pandemic, it’s actively harmful. https://t.co/PrU554gKZC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2020

He’s not wrong. Joan Walsh is essentially pulling an AOC, deliberately avoiding the substance of Cruz’s argument and trying to shame him instead.

Love it when they call you a liar but dont explain what you lied about or what they think the truth is. Just drive by journalism. — Adammerchant (@Adammerchant15) March 11, 2020

