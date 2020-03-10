By now, you’ve probably seen that crazy video of Joe Biden coming unglued at a Detroit autoworker over guns. Here it is again, just in case you haven’t watched it (or want to take another look):

Detroit auto worker: "You are actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right and take away our guns." Joe Biden: "You're full of shit." Biden staffer: "Alright, thank you guys–" Biden: "No, shush! Shush!"pic.twitter.com/j1fIE5c0HN — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) March 10, 2020

This is a gun story, so naturally, Bloomberg News is all over it. Well, sort of:

On a man’s confrontation with Biden over guns, in which the former VP told him he was “full of shit” as he tried to explain his position and the man refused to listen. Biden supporters, at least, are into it — “good for Joe” is trending. https://t.co/a3MnfnPvKa — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 10, 2020

That’s some spin worthy of David Frum, right there. We know that Michael Bloomberg endorsed Joe Biden and all, but geez. Epstein’s article — if you can even call it that — is basically an account of Joe Biden’s awesomeness and composure in the face of confrontation.

Twitchy staple Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, can’t help but be struck by Bloomberg News’ apparent lack of interest in taking a closer look at what Joe Biden actually said:

Hey, fact check:

– There is no such thing as an AR-14 as Biden states in the clip

– AR-15s are not illegal as Biden states in the clip

– Biden has a page on his website calling for a new assault weapon ban.

-Biden has promised to appoint Beto O'Rourke as a Gun Czar https://t.co/Q1b7KPAHyw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2020

Brief digression:

Hey fact check, an AR-14 does exist. — bbqcornnuts (@ctpdenver) March 10, 2020

And Biden was in no way shape or form pretending to talk about that actual firearm which is not produced on mass to order scale. But keep trying! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2020

Just an FYI, but the AR-14 did actually exist. It just didn't really matter. It was a test of the Armalite platform as a precursor to the AR-15. Basically another civilian sporting rifle before they nailed down their design. — Tom C. 🥉 (@KICKennyC) March 10, 2020

OK, back to business.

I guess we're not doing those anymore when it's their guy putting that voter in his place. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2020

And make no mistake. Biden is definitely their guy:

So.

None of the information I just posted is in that Bloomberg article. Weird how that just magically happened. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2020

Almost as if there’s a narrative they’re trying to protect.

The media is actually going to attempt to flush Biden's 20-year reputation as America's senile Uncle from Boca Raton down the toilet. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2020

It’s really happening:

Biden came in 4th in Iowa. https://t.co/7CYKx7FIph — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2020

Rack em up.. That's Bloomberg and now CBS just writing this off as "Joe being Joe!" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2020

But don’t you dare call them Fake News.