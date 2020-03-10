By now, you’ve probably seen that crazy video of Joe Biden coming unglued at a Detroit autoworker over guns. Here it is again, just in case you haven’t watched it (or want to take another look):

This is a gun story, so naturally, Bloomberg News is all over it. Well, sort of:

That’s some spin worthy of David Frum, right there. We know that Michael Bloomberg endorsed Joe Biden and all, but geez. Epstein’s article — if you can even call it that — is basically an account of Joe Biden’s awesomeness and composure in the face of confrontation.

Twitchy staple Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, can’t help but be struck by Bloomberg News’ apparent lack of interest in taking a closer look at what Joe Biden actually said:

And make no mistake. Biden is definitely their guy:

Almost as if there’s a narrative they’re trying to protect.

It’s really happening:

But don’t you dare call them Fake News.

