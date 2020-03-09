In case you missed it, the World Health Organization made it official and declared coronavirus a pandemic. Political scientist Ian Bremmer has the hot scoop:

WHO formally declares Coronavirus a pandemic. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 9, 2020

Wow. Thanks for letting us know, Ian. Otherwise we might’ve gone on thinking that the WHO hasn’t called coronavirus a pandemic.

You know, because they haven’t called coronavirus a pandemic:

False. — Finbar McAllister (@FinbarMcAllist1) March 9, 2020

it didn't — André Marinho (@Andre_Marinhoc) March 9, 2020

No they didn't — dev (@devengus) March 9, 2020

They did not. Delete this tweet @ianbremmer They said “the threat of a pandemic has become very real.” https://t.co/IQHo4OIU3u — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 9, 2020

That is … not the same as calling coronavirus a pandemic, Ian.

WHO said threat of pandemic "has become very real.”https://t.co/lU4CG3SHrm — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) March 9, 2020

Pretty gross that Ian Bremmer would resort to fanning the flames like this. Then again, this is the same schmuck who tweeted a fake Donald Trump quote to prove a point.

Hey @TwitterSupport this is disinformation — Rebecca B (@bazylitch) March 9, 2020

It’s a textbook case. Perfect fodder with which Twitter can make an example of their commitment to fighting misinformation.

But on the other hand, Bremmer’s tweet supports an important narrative. So don’t expect Twitter to be too concerned about it.

It's almost like media figures and assorted blue-checks really really want to cause a panic. https://t.co/qotypZYKwO — RBe (@RBPundit) March 9, 2020

Almost.

Update:

Gone, but most definitely not forgotten: