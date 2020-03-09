Thank goodness for CNN’s Oliver Darcy. Without his tireless monitoring of Fox News, we might never know what the network that’s far more successful than CNN is covering while CNN’s busy covering Fox News:

After the Dow posted the biggest single-day loss since 2008, @greggutfeld opens up "The Five" with, wait for it… an attack on the media. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 9, 2020

Can you believe it? The nerve of that Greg Gutfeld, crapping on the media when they’re doing busy and important work like watching Fox News!

you gonna be okay https://t.co/vHLO9n4Fv1 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 9, 2020

How would we know what’s on Fox News without him? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2020

Fox News Twitter account hasn't tweeted in a year and a half because they just have Darcy — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 9, 2020

Ha!

In his defense, you guys are awful. — Call me Dog-faced Pony Soldier. 🇺🇸 (@Massanthrope) March 9, 2020

Seriously, Gutfeld’s not wrong.

Good, I'm sick of the media thinking they are above criticism. — Derrick Lee (@Derrick50487999) March 9, 2020

They really do think they’re firefighters.

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — and 6 others (@Flyover_JCS) March 9, 2020

I'll pray for you during this hard time — Stephen (@GeronimoFrost) March 9, 2020

Thoughts and prayers — Not AaronJoby (@theaaronjoby) March 9, 2020

