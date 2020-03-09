The stock market’s hurting today thanks in no small part to fear surrounding the spread of COVID19. So, what better time could there be for Rick Wilson to dust off this oldie but goodie?

Here’s a screenshot, just in case:

Just in case Rick deletes, that is. Not that we expect him to, as he’s got no shame, but if he did have shame, he’d delete it. Because the Trump tweet is fake.

Either Rick Wilson isn’t as hip as he thinks he is and doesn’t know it’s a fake, or he knows and just doesn’t care. We honestly could see either being true.

Hi Rick. This tweet is fake. Please stop spreading it.https://t.co/Ly69IJfbN4 — Jameson Helfrich 🧢≥ (@jd_helfrich) March 9, 2020

Definitely cool enough for Joe Scarborough:

What if it drops more than 2,000 “points” in a “Single Day”? https://t.co/hSyyXJCZYW — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 9, 2020

You’re enjoying this, Joe. Aren’t you?

Lol at these clowns falling for a fake tweet pic.twitter.com/5Bpqa6m0ED — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 9, 2020

How how how are people still falling for this one pic.twitter.com/FVSGiDSPKf — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 9, 2020

Well, when you want to believe hard enough, anything is possible.

Fake tweet, Joe. — The Lion of Judah (@WriteHandPaths) March 9, 2020

Fake news, Joe. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 9, 2020

That is a fake tweet you hack — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 9, 2020

Oh well. Still worth it, right, Joe?

These people are idiots pic.twitter.com/7fcOt1q9Bd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 9, 2020

Joe "gotchas" a fake @realDonaldTrump tweet and wonders why people call him fake news. https://t.co/ev9J0CNk94 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 9, 2020

It really is a mystery.

Meanwhile, now would be a great time for Twitter to flex their muscle and show they’re super-serial about enforcing their rules against misinformation:

Hell ya Morning Joe falling for the fake tweet that Rick Wilson shared. Would this be one of those “manipulated” images that Twitter has been warning about? https://t.co/xDTYs5abpB — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 9, 2020

Does this count as "manipulated media," @jack? — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 9, 2020

Hi @Twitter, how do I report manipulated media (fake tweet) being shared by a blue check? Thanks. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/WQVOAkFnE3 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) March 9, 2020

Hey @Twitter — is posting a false tweet impersonating the president "targeted harassment" within the meaning of your TOS? what about election interference? What if this fake tweet impersonating a candidate for the highest office in the world, posted by a deranged critic of his? https://t.co/qKW3KtcMPa — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 9, 2020

***

Update:

For what it’s worth, Scarborough responded to being called out for spreading fake news with humility and contrition.

Just kidding! He behaved like a jackass:

Peter, you got me. Oh my God. Owning the small government conservative again! What a great day for you and your Trump brigade. Now go back to cheering for higher deficits, higher tariffs, and the biggest stock market collapse in US history. Ha! Ha! Ha! You got me🤣🤣🤣 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 9, 2020

Joe this is so lazy, I've been calling attention to the deficit. Maybe just own your mistake next time — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 9, 2020

You’re so courageous! Spending your life promoting the biggest spending politician in the history of the Republic. The behest debt, the biggest deficits, the biggest bloated budget. What courage. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 9, 2020

You clearly don't know me but I respect the shot in the dark. Get a grip, man. — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 9, 2020

***

Related:

Rick Wilson further cements ‘absolute lowlife scumbag’ status by mocking CPAC COVID19 case at Andy Ngo’s expense