Over the weekend, the American Conservative Union revealed that at least one CPAC attendee has tested positive for COVID19. But that’s OK, because at least Rick Wilson’s got great comedic fodder now:

Has the CPAC Typhoid Trumper been identified yet? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 9, 2020

How hilarious would it be if it were Andy Ngo — thetrashpanda (@thetrashpanda6) March 9, 2020

"Antifa infected me!" — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 9, 2020

Ha! Get it? Because Andy Ngo was violently assaulted by Antifa thugs and … wait, that’s not funny.

Rick Wilson’s just a colossal jerk.

Rick Wilson is an absolute lowlife scumbag. https://t.co/w7Ul1fq662 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 9, 2020

Trashpanda meets trashpundit. — Tom Crittenden (@tmcrittenden) March 9, 2020

He’s a sick, sad, angry, and lost man. — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) March 9, 2020

How awful — (((I Can't Even))) (@szysgt) March 9, 2020

"Trump says horrific things" Also: "Wouldn't it be a riot if that guy I don't like gets a potentially deadly virus?" — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) March 9, 2020

This is definitely conserving Conservatism, guys…because principles pic.twitter.com/SjNcTUgQrd — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) March 9, 2020

So. Many. Principles.