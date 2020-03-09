Over the weekend, the American Conservative Union revealed that at least one CPAC attendee has tested positive for COVID19. But that’s OK, because at least Rick Wilson’s got great comedic fodder now:

Trending

Ha! Get it? Because Andy Ngo was violently assaulted by Antifa thugs and … wait, that’s not funny.

Rick Wilson’s just a colossal jerk.

So. Many. Principles.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy NgoantifacoronavirusCOVID19CPACRick Wilson