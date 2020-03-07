The American Conservative Union has released a statement saying that at least one attendee of CPAC this year has tested positive for the coronavirus.

CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/HvqrwH1xxF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 7, 2020

Bring out the trashy replies from the compassionate left. — Matt (@mernst23) March 7, 2020

I’m confident that there’s will be absolutely no negative replies to this tweet. https://t.co/vR6qo80Grf — Josh (@JoshsBurnerAcct) March 7, 2020

We, too, are certain that there will only be concern over the spread of the coronavirus. Let’s take a look:

And suddenly I don’t really mind how contagious it is anymore — Daniel (@kacang_tua) March 7, 2020

Karma — Tommy Igoe (@TommyIgoe) March 7, 2020

They all think it's a hoax. pic.twitter.com/lDWTmHWBSO — NoFascistsꜱ (@EnriStino) March 7, 2020

Thoughts and prayers — KarenK (@kwillkat4321) March 7, 2020

Still a hoax, Trumpers? — Humpty Trumpy 🌊 (@TrumpsToDoList) March 7, 2020

Sweet lord, there is a god — hkb3 (@hkb35) March 7, 2020

But, but, but Trump said it was a "hoax." — 45 is a pathological liar. (@DrPimK) March 7, 2020

Let them gather. — Karen Bakley Sheilds (@ksheilds23) March 7, 2020

It’s always nice to read some good news now and again. Thanks, Jake. — Rap Bastardz (@RapBastardz) March 7, 2020

Sooooo God didn’t protect them? 🤔 — Nola (@NolaLegalmvp) March 7, 2020

So, not a hoax? — 802kasey 🦒 (@802kasey) March 7, 2020

Their president said…. never mind pic.twitter.com/ZzSNwlsCuN — Daphney (@daphnelc) March 7, 2020

“Their” president.

“Grab em by the virus” 🦠 — Ranko Markovic (@ranko74) March 7, 2020

I'm TOTALLY ok with Trump continuing to have his YUGE rallies. Survival of the fittest. — Kelly (@TrydaTwinMom) March 7, 2020

Priceless — PS Annie (@PigskinAnnie) March 7, 2020

Hopefully a miracle will save them all — Charles Milian (@CharlesMilian) March 7, 2020

So how many Trump Evangelicals are going to call this God's judgement on them? — Paul Schrum (@philologon) March 7, 2020

First good news yet. — Tommer Kline (@Tommer82) March 7, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — rainbow mafia consigliere 🏳️‍🌈 (@MikeCarolla) March 7, 2020

Ohhhhhh sweet justice!!! — Gerald Lydon (@loopner247) March 7, 2020

Dems be like pic.twitter.com/ccztPVpTZm — River runs red (@sopoci112) March 7, 2020

Lots of lefties celebrating — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) March 7, 2020

I noticed a lot of bad wishes to Americans in response to your thread here, @jaketapper. One really has to wonder what it is about you that attracts such hateful, destructive and anti-American ideologies. — Richard K. Evans (@therichevans) March 7, 2020

Funny, isn’t it, how the vast majority of Jake Tapper’s followers are considering this good news? And that they feel the need to weigh in on social media?

Related: