Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is used to getting away with lies, so it’s really no surprise that she’d try to lie her way to victory in her congressional race:
Today’s @IlhanMN fundraising email accuses her MN CD-5 opponents of anti-black racism and “Islamophobia.”
Her currently viable opponents:
Black male (D)
Black male (D)
Black female, Muslim, Somali (D)
Iraqi female, Muslim (R)
Black male (R) pic.twitter.com/rmZnYDq4bc
— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) February 27, 2020
Who’s spreading false messages and bad-faith attacks, Ilhan?
Of course, everything is racist.
— Russian Bot (@tn_lib) February 27, 2020
For someone who claims to be so strong and stunning and brave, Ilhan Omar sure does like to make herself a victim.
***
Related:
‘It’s personal to me’: Iraqi refugee Dalia al-Aqidi is running for Congress against Ilhan Omar with a powerful, pro-American message