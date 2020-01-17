Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar frequently cites her background as a refugee to attempt to shield herself from criticism. Wonder what she’ll have to say about Iraqi refugee — and Republican —Dalia al-Aqidi, who’s running for Congress against her:

It's time to defend America! I'm running for Congress because we're not as divided as Ilhan Omar and the far-left would have us believe. I'm running to bring us closer together. https://t.co/sa9dsHHTeO — Dalia al-Aqidi (@Dalia4Congress) January 16, 2020

Al-Aqidi has a powerful story and an important message: unlike Ilhan Omar, who frequently hides behind her background to trash America, al-Aqidi’s background has helped her to appreciate what makes this country so exceptional.

This pro-Trump Iraqi refugee is running against Ilhan Omar in Minnesota and wow, this video is something.pic.twitter.com/nGMUsQNXjJ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 17, 2020

If anyone deserves to be sent packing, it’s Ilhan Omar. Will al-Aqidi be the one to do it? Stay tuned.