If you’ll recall, Kaitlin Bennett, aka “Kent State Gun Girl,” recently went to Ohio University in Athens, and lefties got pretty upset about it:

This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus. Leftists at @ohiou started a riot when @Joelpatrick1776 and I showed up, and the @oupolice let it happen. I think @realDonaldTrump should strip funding from universities like this that harbor terrorists. pic.twitter.com/5TMlfdto9O — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) February 17, 2020

Bennett is an attention-seeker, to be sure, though she didn’t deserve to be received so nastily.

In any event, Fox News interviewed Bennett earlier today. Naturally, CNN’s other Fox News expert Oliver Darcy was watching, and he couldn’t help but note that Bennett is an InfoWars correspondent:

Fox News hosted an InfoWars personality for an on-air segment today https://t.co/ehJWe4Xv1R — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 19, 2020

Notably, Fox host @HeatherChilders only described Bennett throughout the segment as a "gun rights activist." Childers did not disclose Bennett's relationship with InfoWars, nor did she note the various inflammatory statements she has made. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 19, 2020

Can you believe Fox News would impugn their own credibility like that? Who do they think they are? CNN?

It's all gonna be Richard Spencer screencaps in your replies, dude. — neontaster (@neontaster) February 19, 2020

Pretty much.

Oof.

Your network gave Richard Spencer a spot. — RMAber🇺🇸⛽️🛢🌐 (@ryanaber) February 19, 2020

Lol how's the Spence-meister doing? — Regs (@r3gulations) February 19, 2020

Wow that's terrible hey how's your buddy Richard Spencer doing? https://t.co/McC8U2nFiu — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 19, 2020

When is CNN having Richard Spencer back on Oliver?? Hack — EMM (@mm77atl) February 19, 2020

Surely they’ve got still got his contact info at CNN. Maybe Oliver can get back to us.

I’m honestly convinced these CNN media janitors are too busy watching Fox News to realize the complete, biased garbage airing on their own network every single day. — Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) February 19, 2020

That would certainly be one explanation.