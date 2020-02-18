Kaitlin Bennett, a.k.a. the Kent State gun girl, attempted to interview students at Ohio University in Athens on Presidents Day. . .

I went there to ask them Presidents Day trivia questions 😂 — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) February 18, 2020

. . .it did not go well:

This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus. Leftists at @ohiou started a riot when @Joelpatrick1776 and I showed up, and the @oupolice let it happen. I think @realDonaldTrump should strip funding from universities like this that harbor terrorists. pic.twitter.com/5TMlfdto9O — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) February 17, 2020

Campus police blamed Bennett for not letting them know ahead of time so they could provide proper staffing:

Please see the attached statement regarding a protest incident today on the @ohiou Athens campus. pic.twitter.com/NigbKBf077 — OhioUniversityPolice (@oupolice) February 17, 2020

It’s pretty clear from the videos that the student were throwing toilet paper and water at her and her team:

The @oupolice lied and said that no violence happened and that there were just "allegations that some unknown person splashed water." Students at @ohiou were throwing things at me all day, dumped hot coffee on me, & vandalized @Joelpatrick1776's truck right in front of the cops. pic.twitter.com/XnMUqFWtrH — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) February 18, 2020

She also asked President Trump to pull the school’s funding:

They threw projectiles and poured hot coffee on us, and there's video of your officers witnessing @Joelpatrick1776's truck being vandalized. But yeah, just "some unknown person in the crowd splashed water." I can't wait until @realDonaldTrump takes away your school's funding. https://t.co/b0jiVYW5wy — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) February 17, 2020

She’ll be back:

I will absolutely be returning to @ohiou's campus again, and next time I'll bring an army of gun owners for an open carry walk through campus. You can't keep us away and you can't keep us silent. Just like Donald Trump, we will always win. — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) February 18, 2020

***