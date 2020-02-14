Disgraced former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill is using Valentine’s Day to hit GOP Sen. Joni Ernst over the Violence Against Women Act:

.@SenJoniErnst has cast a dark cloud over today’s Valentine’s Day. By refusing to renew VAWA she’s putting guns into the hands of abusive boyfriends, husbands, and stalkers — and putting countless lives at risk. #WhyJoni https://t.co/Lp1TTC1sit — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 14, 2020

First of all, Ernst isn’t “refusing to renew VAWA.” Ernst has been working to reauthorize it:

Senator Ernst’s proposal, supported by a number of her colleagues, provides a ten percent increase in funding above what the Senate Democrats proposed last week, triples the support for rape prevention and education from current levels, and includes a number of bipartisan measures to address VAWA-related crimes throughout the country, including in rural areas like her home state of Iowa.

And Ernst knows a few things about domestic abuse, being a survivor herself. Something else Hill fails to mention in her tweet.

Hill’s getting raked over the coals for sliming Ernst over this — and she deserves it:

So we aren’t supporting assault survivors now bc views. — TreyMana (@treymanaa) February 14, 2020

Joni is a survivor of abuse you ghoul — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 14, 2020

Failed as a Congresswoman, now failing as an advocate. Suggesting that an assault survivor is "putting guns in the hands of abusers" because they're pushing a more comprehensive approach is outrageous, even for Katie Hill. https://t.co/1LUgxsrShD — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 14, 2020

This is gross and shameful even for the left. @SenJoniErnst is a SURVIVOR of abuse and wanting a comprehensive approach is NOT supporting abusers. #SitDown™ @KatieHill4CA (preferably clothed and not brushing anyone's hair) … https://t.co/m3NYHhjSOa — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) February 14, 2020

Joni survived abuse. You’re disgusting in so many ways. This is yet another example. — J. Thompson (@PackofPirates8) February 14, 2020

Joni is a survivor of abuse. Katie is an abuser. — A.J. (@diaperseizer) February 14, 2020

She's a domestic abuse survivor, while you, on the other hand, are a predator, and unemployed. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2020

The moral of the story:

You're a really bad person. pic.twitter.com/BAKtq4wlR3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 14, 2020

