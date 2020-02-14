Disgraced former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill is using Valentine’s Day to hit GOP Sen. Joni Ernst over the Violence Against Women Act:
.@SenJoniErnst has cast a dark cloud over today’s Valentine’s Day. By refusing to renew VAWA she’s putting guns into the hands of abusive boyfriends, husbands, and stalkers — and putting countless lives at risk. #WhyJoni https://t.co/Lp1TTC1sit
— Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 14, 2020
First of all, Ernst isn’t “refusing to renew VAWA.” Ernst has been working to reauthorize it:
Senator Ernst’s proposal, supported by a number of her colleagues, provides a ten percent increase in funding above what the Senate Democrats proposed last week, triples the support for rape prevention and education from current levels, and includes a number of bipartisan measures to address VAWA-related crimes throughout the country, including in rural areas like her home state of Iowa.
And Ernst knows a few things about domestic abuse, being a survivor herself. Something else Hill fails to mention in her tweet.
Hill’s getting raked over the coals for sliming Ernst over this — and she deserves it:
So we aren’t supporting assault survivors now bc views.
— TreyMana (@treymanaa) February 14, 2020
Joni is a survivor of abuse you ghoul
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 14, 2020
Failed as a Congresswoman, now failing as an advocate.
Suggesting that an assault survivor is "putting guns in the hands of abusers" because they're pushing a more comprehensive approach is outrageous, even for Katie Hill. https://t.co/1LUgxsrShD
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 14, 2020
This is gross and shameful even for the left. @SenJoniErnst is a SURVIVOR of abuse and wanting a comprehensive approach is NOT supporting abusers. #SitDown™ @KatieHill4CA (preferably clothed and not brushing anyone's hair) … https://t.co/m3NYHhjSOa
— Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) February 14, 2020
Joni survived abuse. You’re disgusting in so many ways. This is yet another example.
— J. Thompson (@PackofPirates8) February 14, 2020
Joni is a survivor of abuse. Katie is an abuser.
— A.J. (@diaperseizer) February 14, 2020
She's a domestic abuse survivor, while you, on the other hand, are a predator, and unemployed.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2020
The moral of the story:
You're a really bad person. pic.twitter.com/BAKtq4wlR3
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 14, 2020
