What’s Google up to these days? Oh, you know. Just throwing money at the Young Turks:

Scoop: Google's next news investment

The Young Turks, one of the largest progressive digital publishers on YouTube, is receiving funding YouTube to launch an online course on local news. Sources say investment is in mid-six figures.https://t.co/1v2CbCkLAT #axiosmediatrends — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) February 11, 2020

More from Axios:

The investment is part of YouTube’s $25 million commitment to news efforts, which is part of the $300 million Google News Initiative that was announced in 2018. … While TYT takes a strong progressive position as an outlet, Steven Oh, TYT’s Chief Business Officer and the creator of TYT Academy, told Axios on a phone call that TYT is “not interested in cranking out journalists who share our political viewpoint whatsoever.” … Our thought bubble: The videos, which have already been posted online for about two months for this course, appear to be non-partisan, but it’s notable that YouTube is investing in a course from TYT, which has a progressive bent.

Yeah, it’s more than just a “bent.” The Young Turks are basically collapsing under the weight of their leftism. But “news” or something.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA "news" HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA "progressive" HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/EUajbHtE8h — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 11, 2020

If only this were just a sick joke.

Genuinely curious if Google googled the Young Turks before deciding to invest in them. Yikes. https://t.co/pPT0ENBYzH — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 11, 2020

Among the, uh, many reasons this is questionable, isn't this show hosted by a current congressional candidate? https://t.co/LFUwtqSnL5 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 11, 2020

This is unexpected. The Young Turks is a popular YouTube channel but it's also named after the people who carried out the Armenian Genocide, it's very far left, and it's leader is currently running for congress. https://t.co/nAK2qYwF7Q — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 11, 2020

Pretty cool of Google to financially support a news organization that thinks America deserved 9/11 and named itself after the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide https://t.co/Jxv5eccHXq — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 11, 2020

This is unreal. The Young Turks is despicable. What they do isn’t news. https://t.co/wauN5rI6QI — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 11, 2020

That’s just, like, your opinion, man.

One of "The Young Turks" is the dude who mocked Dan Crenshaw's eye and called the scumbag who planted the IED that injured Crenshaw "brave." That's who @Google / @Youtube is endorsing with this. https://t.co/lSvaT3FdnV — RBe (@RBPundit) February 11, 2020

hasan piker: wtf i love capitalism now https://t.co/jjO1P9tipk — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 11, 2020

It pays to be leftist garbage.

Google severely limited political candidates' ability to efficiently target their advertising to interested voters, but Google is plowing hundreds of thousands of dollars into an explicitly left-wing, pro-Bernie "news" network https://t.co/1ComXSgfXn — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 11, 2020

There's absolutely no way YouTube would fund a far-right channel's attempt to build out a local network like this. This is bizarre. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 11, 2020

Maybe for their next trick, they can prop up some other fine establishments like “The Daily Stormer” and “the Third Reich Daily News” — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 11, 2020

Ha!

Ah, so @Google continues their ever continuing efforts at non-partisan news by supporting… THE YOUNG TURKS? https://t.co/eAoZpEW1Ip — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 11, 2020

Not even a smidgen.

Okay so your company has a PR issue surrounding the bias of your employees. What is the 1 thing you shouldn't do to aggravate that rumor of bias? Oh wait here we go: https://t.co/qVjWIzyPQr — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) February 11, 2020

YT is headed by the only Democrat congressional candidate crazy and hateful enough for Bernie Sanders unendorse him. But you can’t do targeted political ads or show a gun because that is against YouTube’s “values.” https://t.co/xaqYHbfmpc — Matt Knee (@matt_knee) February 11, 2020

I mean, Google is private, they can do whatever they want. But don't blow smoke up our asses and try to convince us you aren't taking sides when you do stuff like this. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 11, 2020

Oh, they’ll blow plenty of smoke. And the firefighters won’t bat an eye.