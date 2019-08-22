As Twitchy told you, Cenk Uygur’s delightful nephew Hasan Piker’s been mocking GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw for losing an eye to an IED — and hailing the terrorist responsible as a “brave f*cking soldier.”

dan crenshaw is crying on a comedian's podcast about how not offended he was about a joke made against him almost an entire year ago. right wing victimhood is a brain disease. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 21, 2019

This afternoon, Crenshaw took Piker to task again:

The only thing that offends me is your inability to use capital letters in any of your tweets. But really it is the fact that Google/YouTube profit from and promote The Young Turks and by extension your disgusting defense of the 9/11 terrorist attacks against Americans. https://t.co/703Vy4r9dT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 22, 2019

And Piker admitted that he was wrong and has been behaving like a soulless, morally bankrupt jackass.

Just kidding! He doubled down:

if you have a problem supporting terrorists and those who fund terrorists, why did you vote against stopping our arms sales to saudi arabia 4 times? those weapons are now literally in the hands of al qaeda. precisely the point i made in that video that cuts off right before https://t.co/DG2tdrqH05 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 22, 2019

obv i don’t support terrorism, after all i’m critcizing the american govt for supporting terrorism both leading up to, and post 911. i realize i used imprecise language that easily got weaponized by the right but spare me your moral grandstanding. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 22, 2019

“Imprecise language”? It was offensive, to be sure, there was nothing imprecise about it.

What part was imprecise? All the F bombs? The part where you called the person a brave soldier who planted the IED against Crenshaw? You’re a cancer dude. You’ve said your piece, now lay in it — TaylorHarrellPolitics (@PoliticsTaylor) August 22, 2019

Everyone understood Hasan loud and clear:

Those human puddles of gutter slime seem pretty eager to take Piker’s “weaponized” language and run with it. And that’s OK, because this is really all Crenshaw and the Right’s fault anyway. They should’ve just taken Piker’s hateful viciousness and left him alone.

Hasan’s shouting his awfulness from the rooftops.

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

How much deeper can he dig it? Stay tuned and find out!