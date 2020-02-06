Count Wajahat Ali among those disgusted by Donald Trump’s behavior. It’s just appalling! What do Donald Trump’s Republican supporters tell their children about the president’s conduct? How do they explain it?

Wajahat Ali sincerely wants to know:

Republican enablers of Trump, I ask with utmost sincerity: what do you tell your kids if they start behaving like Trump, especially towards women or people of color or people who criticize him? When they start quoting him and emulating his conduct in business, politics, ethics? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 6, 2020

Honestly, we’re not sure why Ali’s even bothering:

Their kids don’t even know how to read. Remember. https://t.co/QOtJmlTuKC — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2020

That’s right! Recall that Ali had a blast riffing with Rick Wilson about how dumb Trump voters are. “You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling.” That was Ali’s impression of Trump voters.

But he wants to have a sincere discussion with Trump supporters about manners, you guys.

“When I’m not ridiculing you on CNN, I’m pleading with you to do what I want.” — A Standard Deviation (@ARogueEngineer) February 6, 2020

Dude, c'mon man. How deep you digging this hole? — Ryan Brown (@ReallyRyanBrown) February 6, 2020

What will you tell your kids if they start mocking half the country? pic.twitter.com/e5RvGnN2ml — Jay K (@JayKlos) February 6, 2020

Aren't you the guy that mocked half the country? Should I be taking ethics lessons from you? — Regretful Tweet (@RegretfulTweet) February 6, 2020

Those people you called ignorant inbred hicks? https://t.co/lshpfiVtvG — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 6, 2020

Uh…have you looked at our culture lately? Trump is a symptom. He;s responsible for his lack of character, but he didn't invent classlessness. If your family and circle are more polite, kudos. Your CNN appearances and condescending Tweets (we see through you) suggest otherwise. https://t.co/TgelGV8xzt — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 6, 2020

And, “with utmost sincerity,” we would suggest to Ali that kids don’t try to emulate any politician.

Easy. Politicians are servants, not role models. Never emulate them. — Tricky Dick in TX (@tricky_dick_tx) February 6, 2020