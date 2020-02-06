Donald Trump gave a post-acquittal victory presser today, and CNN is on it. They’re not about to let him get away with spreading fake news. Not on their watch!

It’s time for a fact check:

Fact check: President Trump falsely claims former FBI Director James Comey admitted to leaking https://t.co/xsSnUgluyu pic.twitter.com/xvUW8d1MLB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 6, 2020

Here’s the scoop:

But who fact-checks the fact-checkers? Because someone really should:

CNN themselves had an article contradicting the claim in this so-called “fact check”:

Hey @ddale8, Is it part of your job as a CNN fact checker to completely lie? When CNN only hires ppl because they hate Trump, you do not get the news, you get garbage pic.twitter.com/uy3IKrZkDr — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) February 6, 2020

But there’s nothing to see here, guys. Because CNN has clarified their earlier BS scoop:

Fact check: Trump falsely claims Comey admitted to leaking to Grassley (Clarification: The headline of this post has been updated to make clear that is about what Comey said to Grassley.) https://t.co/sQbCm8ZBZG pic.twitter.com/UnB4oxs2Dz — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 6, 2020

It’s been fixed, y’all:

Too bad this “clarification” still makes CNN look ridiculous for hyperventilating over a minor detail. James Comey still admitting to leaking.

Do better, CNN. When the bar’s this low, that shouldn’t be difficult.