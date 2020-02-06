Donald Trump gave a post-acquittal victory presser today, and CNN is on it. They’re not about to let him get away with spreading fake news. Not on their watch!

It’s time for a fact check:

Here’s the scoop:

But who fact-checks the fact-checkers? Because someone really should:

Trending

CNN themselves had an article contradicting the claim in this so-called “fact check”:

But there’s nothing to see here, guys. Because CNN has clarified their earlier BS scoop:

It’s been fixed, y’all:

Too bad this “clarification” still makes CNN look ridiculous for hyperventilating over a minor detail. James Comey still admitting to leaking.

Do better, CNN. When the bar’s this low, that shouldn’t be difficult.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDaniel DaleDonald Trumpfact checkJames Comeyleak