As Twitchy told you, AOC is ditching tonight’s State of the Union Address for Instagram Live because “None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.” As stunningly brave as AOC’s stand is, though, it pales in comparison to that of her fellow Squad member Ilhan Omar, whose decision to attend the SOTU is about as stunning and brave as it gets.

Let her preface her decision first:

It’s no secret that this president has routinely targeted religious and ethnic minorities. He has fanned the flames of hate against refugees, Muslims, Africans, immigrants, women and all racial and religious minorities. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2020

He is routinely and openly hostile to any legitimate Congressional oversight. He has made clear his wanton corruption by soliciting a bribe from a foreign government for his personal political gain. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2020

His partisans in the Senate are placing their personal interests ahead of the country by blocking a fair trial on his conduct. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2020

This impeached president is not legitimate. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2020

All that said, she cannot in good conscience just not show up at tonight’s event. Because America needs her there:

I am attending tonight’s address not to confer any legitimacy on his actions, his statements, or his presidency. I am attending on behalf of all of those targeted by this President to say, ‘We are greater than hate.’ My presence tonight is resistance. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2020

Cue the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” What a fierce warrior princess she is!

Riiiight. — Cassandra Justus (@casiemayy) February 4, 2020

"My presence tonight is resistance" is possibly the dumbest thing ever said here on twitter. — It's LT COL Vegas curmudgeon (@wyocurmudgeon) February 4, 2020