As Twitchy told you, AOC is ditching tonight’s State of the Union Address for Instagram Live because “None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.” As stunningly brave as AOC’s stand is, though, it pales in comparison to that of her fellow Squad member Ilhan Omar, whose decision to attend the SOTU is about as stunning and brave as it gets.

Let her preface her decision first:

All that said, she cannot in good conscience just not show up at tonight’s event. Because America needs her there:

Cue the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” What a fierce warrior princess she is!

