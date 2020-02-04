Well, this one’s gonna hurt. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has done a lot of thinking, and, well, she just can’t bring herself to attend tonight’s State of the Union Address:

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution. None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

Say it ain’t so, AOC!

Stunning and brave https://t.co/03YnAKlF3v — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 4, 2020

The stunningest and bravest. Because while she won’t be at the SOTU, she won’t forget about all the little people, either:

This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly. I will be hopping on Instagram Live later this evening to connect with my constituents and follow up with their questions about #SOTU. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

Will she be answering their questions while eating popcorn on the floor and going to war with her garbage disposal? Stay tuned!

She’s going to be taking questions about SOTU but not attending SOTU? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2020

Well, to be fair, she regularly spouts off on things she has no knowledge about. So really, this is just par for the course if you think about it.

In any event:

Consequently there will be one fewer socialist and friend of antisemites in the House chamber tonight. Good riddance to bad rubbish. https://t.co/SEbxzfWPUB — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 4, 2020

She won’t be missed. Though we wouldn’t mind if more of her colleagues would follow her lead …