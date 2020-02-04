Well, this one’s gonna hurt. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has done a lot of thinking, and, well, she just can’t bring herself to attend tonight’s State of the Union Address:

Say it ain’t so, AOC!

The stunningest and bravest. Because while she won’t be at the SOTU, she won’t forget about all the little people, either:

Will she be answering their questions while eating popcorn on the floor and going to war with her garbage disposal? Stay tuned!

Well, to be fair, she regularly spouts off on things she has no knowledge about. So really, this is just par for the course if you think about it.

In any event:

She won’t be missed. Though we wouldn’t mind if more of her colleagues would follow her lead …

