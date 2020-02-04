Well, this one’s gonna hurt. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has done a lot of thinking, and, well, she just can’t bring herself to attend tonight’s State of the Union Address:
After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.
None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.
Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020
Say it ain’t so, AOC!
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 4, 2020
You're so brave. https://t.co/wE8nmsbSEm
— Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) February 4, 2020
Stunning and brave https://t.co/03YnAKlF3v
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 4, 2020
The stunningest and bravest. Because while she won’t be at the SOTU, she won’t forget about all the little people, either:
This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly.
I will be hopping on Instagram Live later this evening to connect with my constituents and follow up with their questions about #SOTU.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020
Will she be answering their questions while eating popcorn on the floor and going to war with her garbage disposal? Stay tuned!
She’s going to be taking questions about SOTU but not attending SOTU?
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2020
Well, to be fair, she regularly spouts off on things she has no knowledge about. So really, this is just par for the course if you think about it.
In any event:
Consequently there will be one fewer socialist and friend of antisemites in the House chamber tonight.
Good riddance to bad rubbish. https://t.co/SEbxzfWPUB
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 4, 2020
She won’t be missed. Though we wouldn’t mind if more of her colleagues would follow her lead …
I wish more members of Congress didn't go.#SOTUInWriting https://t.co/x3W6QZ1sHI
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 4, 2020