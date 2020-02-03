On his radio show today, Rush Limbaugh announced that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. That came as sad news to a lot of decent people, but to Rick Wilson, it proved to be a golden opportunity to remind everyone that he’s still a massive jerk:

Trending

He’s going to show us how this should be done, you guys. Because if there’s one thing Rick Wilson knows, it’s how to act like a decent human being.

Rick Wilson is such a stand-up guy, he’s willing to put aside his animosity toward Rush and wish him well. And he wants to teach us all to do the same, because we definitely need Rick Wilson to point our moral compasses in the right direction and even more than that, we need to be reminded that Rick Wilson is an exemplary human being.

Here’s a pro-tip for Rick: Next time you want to wish someone well, just wish them well and leave your self-righteousness out of it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: human beingRick WilsonRush Limbaugh