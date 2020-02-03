Big news in the talk radio world today, as Rush Limbaugh announced on his show today that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Rush Limbaugh just announced on his radio program he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Says there will be days he won't be able to be there due to treatment… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 3, 2020

Sad news about Rush Limbaugh. He was recently diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. He just announced it on his show. — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 3, 2020

More:

“I Show no symptoms now. We have the greatest collection of doctors working on this. But each day that I’m gone just know I’ll be thinking of you. You’ve been one of the greatest sources of inspiration in my life.” #RushLimbaugh to audience today — Jim Rose (@Rosydidyaknowzi) February 3, 2020

"Every day I'm not here, I'll be missing you and thinking about you," Limbaugh said as he signed off. He also said he hopes to be back on Thursday. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 3, 2020

Listen:

Here's the audio of Rush Limbaugh announcing on his show that he has lung cancer. pic.twitter.com/V60pAOpf68 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 3, 2020

Sending good thoughts his way.

Those of you who are listening to the Rush Limbaugh show now. Pray with us. Thank you. God Bless you Rush Limbaugh. Love you so much Rush. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 3, 2020

Praying for my friend @rushlimbaugh. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 3, 2020

Rush just announced on air that he has advanced lung cancer. Wow. This is awful. https://t.co/DEfGeORkTd — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 3, 2020

I'm just gutted. I've been listening to Rush for more than half my life, I feel like he's a family member. @rushlimbaugh I'll be praying for you and your family. #cancersucks — Don'tBanShan (@DonTbanshan) February 3, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets. The headline has also been amended to reflect the addition of audio.