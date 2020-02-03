Rush Limbaugh made the sad announcement today that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. So, naturally, many members of the Tolerant Left have declared open season on him:

There’s unfortunately plenty more where all that came from. Thankfully, there are still some decent people on the Left willing to put politics aside and wish Rush well:

But they’re few and far between.

