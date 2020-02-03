Looks like the Resistance’s impeachment dream just died a little more, now that they apparently can’t count on GOP Rep. Lisa Murkowski to deliver the goods they’ve been hoping for:

Murkowski: I rise this evening to address the trial of Donald John Trump — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) February 3, 2020

Says the Senate's impeachment trial power "is a weighty, weighty responsibility" — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) February 3, 2020

Murkowski: "The structure we built (the trial rules on) should have been sufficient, but the foundation upon which it rested was rotted. The House rushed through what should have been one of the most serious undertakings of the judicial branch" just to meet an artificial deadline — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) February 3, 2020

MURKOWSKI: "The president's behavior was shameful and wrong. His personal interests do not take precedence over those of this great nation." … Says his behavior weakens the country. — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) February 3, 2020

Murkowski: The House failed in its responsiblities. And the Senate, the Senate should be ashamed by the rank partisanship that has been on display here…For all the talk of impartiality it is clear to me that few in this chamber approached this with a genuinely open mind." — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) February 3, 2020

MURKOWSKI: "When it became clear that a tie vote here in the Senate would simply be used to burn down our third branch of government for partisan political purposes I said, 'Enough, just enough'…The House could have pursued censure…I cannot vote to convict." — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) February 3, 2020

MURKOWSKI: "Removal from office…is the political death penalty. The president's name is on ballots that have already been cast. The voters will pronounce a verdict in 9 months and we must trust their judgment." — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) February 3, 2020

MURKOWSKI: "We have failed…We as a legislative branch cannot continue to cede authority to the executive" — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) February 3, 2020

MURKOWSKI: "I had many private conversations with colleagues and so many, so many in this chamber share my sadness for the present state of our institutions. It's my hope that we finally found bottom here. That both sides can look inward…" — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) February 3, 2020