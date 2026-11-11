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Activist Who Helped Kill $5 Billion Data Center on Empty Lot Suggests a Trampoline Park Instead

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 11, 2026 9:00 PM
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Activist Who Helped Kill $5 Billion Data Center on Empty Lot Suggests a Trampoline Park Instead
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As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, a community activist was being lauded by the media for collecting 25,000 signatures in an effort to stop a $5 billion data center from being built on the site of a dead mall in Maryland that's been abandoned for the past 24 years. Here, again, is Taylor Frazier McCollum posing in front of the empty lot that will likely remain an empty lot for another 24 years, but at least it won't give the residents living nearby asthma and bronchitis.

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As we reported, she said in an interview that she was originally approached by the Marxist-Leninist communist political organization Party for Socialism and Liberation to make the Instagram reel opposing the project.

Fox News has since picked up on the story, and we've now learned that McCollum thinks the site would be a great place for a trampoline park, like an Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

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A mall couldn't survive on the site more than two decades ago, but an indoor trampoline park will prosper, create thousands of high-paying jobs, and generate millions in property tax revenue.

In the meantime, "mediocre white man" Elon Musk is going to be building data centers in space.

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | COMMUNISM | DATA CENTERS | FOX NEWS | MARYLAND

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