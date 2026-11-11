Activist Who Helped Kill $5 Billion Data Center on Empty Lot Suggests a Trampoline Park Instead

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, a community activist was being lauded by the media for collecting 25,000 signatures in an effort to stop a $5 billion data center from being built on the site of a dead mall in Maryland that's been abandoned for the past 24 years. Here, again, is Taylor Frazier McCollum posing in front of the empty lot that will likely remain an empty lot for another 24 years, but at least it won't give the residents living nearby asthma and bronchitis.

Advertisement

JUST IN: Maryland activist helps block a $5B AI data center planned for the site of an abandoned shopping mall that closed 24 years ago, after gathering over 25,000 signatures. https://t.co/yFK43jI6XL — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 9, 2026

As we reported, she said in an interview that she was originally approached by the Marxist-Leninist communist political organization Party for Socialism and Liberation to make the Instagram reel opposing the project.

Fox News has since picked up on the story, and we've now learned that McCollum thinks the site would be a great place for a trampoline park, like an Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

The woman who blocked the project told Fox the $5B investment would only benefit the employees of the data center, advocating for the site to be turned into an indoor trampoline park instead. Every local trade union and small business is weeping. https://t.co/FE0Y9l1ZK8 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga Well a trampoline park sounds fun let’s not rush to judgement — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga Here me out - trampoline powered data centers 🙌🏾 — DJaye (@daniejaye) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga Problem solved https://t.co/w1ONGAUE93 — Jude Bell (@TheJudeBell) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga She could probably benefit from a trampoline park actually. It’s good cardio! — NN (@NnPnemck) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga These people don’t care about the outcomes of their actions. They just want to act. They want to be activists. Which makes them the perfect useful idiots for China. https://t.co/isWb9HTTcI — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga I like trampolines — Daniel (@growing_daniel) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga She obviously doesn’t realise that the tax revenue from an AI data centre could have paid for a trampoline park, a gym and maybe free dietary and economic education for the fat, stupid and ignorant locals who blocked the data centre. — Effed Orff (@effdorff) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga This is the dumbest possible response. A writer given a thousand hours could not have written a dumber reasoning. Literally the Party of Dumb A freaking trampoline park. — Orangutan Impersonator (@Orangutan_Mimic) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga Universal Basic Trampolines are critical for an egalitarian progressive society https://t.co/RN62JBRebv — Tall Roman Statue (@TallRomanStatue) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga Once again, I don't know why everyone's acting surprised about the logic that they have. Five billion dollars or a trampoline. What's gonna help the community out more? But hey, this is what the voters wanted. Just take notes, man, just take notes. — Big Boss (@PhantomBigBos) November 11, 2026

Advertisement

@johnnymaga This might actually be good for data centers. People can see how stupid the anti-center crowd is and not want to be associated. — Ris (@YinYangTurbo) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga @OpenAI x @sama I double dog dare you https://t.co/Fd3iUgqNS7 — vinyl bones (@vinyl_bones) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga They allowed this woman to dictate policy like this? Insane. — David | Markets Talk, We Translate (@Fink_Money) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga I'm sure if every hour visit to the trampoline park costs $5,000, then the trampoline park can afford to pay that $53 million in property taxes. — George Regnery (@georgeregnery) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga Beyond stupidity😂😂😂 my America dream is working at a trampoline park. — James (@jimcjin) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga Wait till they find out her petition effort was literally funded by the Chinese — ND Wine n Cheese (@nd_winencheese) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga @EnszTodd In Landover MD there is nothing but decline. This fool just ensured the decline continues. Maryland is becoming an economic wasteland dependent upon federal jobs as industries have fled. — Ornery Hounds👀✝️ (@OrneryHounds) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga Curing cancer or trampoline park. You can only have one. — David Seroy 🏔️ (@david_seroy) November 11, 2026

Advertisement

@johnnymaga This person votes. — South OC Supremacy (@DeportEveryone) November 11, 2026

@johnnymaga "Trampoline Park" 30 days after opening. https://t.co/GPmA0F2PCf — chicodamus (@chicodamus0) November 11, 2026

A mall couldn't survive on the site more than two decades ago, but an indoor trampoline park will prosper, create thousands of high-paying jobs, and generate millions in property tax revenue.

@johnnymaga What a fucking moron — Sheide (@CaptainLibDaddy) November 11, 2026

In the meantime, "mediocre white man" Elon Musk is going to be building data centers in space.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.