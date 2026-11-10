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Activist Blocks $5 Billion Data Center on Site of Dead Mall That’s Been Abandoned for 24 Years

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 10, 2026 4:00 PM
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Activist Blocks $5 Billion Data Center on Site of Dead Mall That’s Been Abandoned for 24 Years
Fuzzy Chimp

The dust is still settling over the fight for and against AI data centers, but liberals have pretty much coalesced around opposing them. As our own Gordon K reported last week, Rep. Yassamin Ansari posted that the "top of the Democratic agenda on Day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out-of-control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence."

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Activist Taylor Frazier McCollum is getting a lot of attention for gathering over 25,000 signatures to block the development of a $5 billion data center on the site of a dead mall in Maryland. The lot has stood vacant for 24 years and will now remain vacant, thanks to her tireless efforts.

It's the biggest self-own since AOC scared Amazon away from her district.

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The post continues:

… others like her will be screaming about how underfunded their preferred social programs are. Willful stupidity is a choice

The movement opposing the data center began with a social media video she posted talking about the racially disproportionate rates of bronchitis and asthma exacerbated by the pollution given off by data centers. She said in an interview that she was originally approached by the Party for Socialism and Liberation to make the Instagram reel, which was probably hosted at a data center.

We guess her "Poor People's Army" T-shirt indicates that she intends to keep people poor any way she can.

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"Residential neighborhood."

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The data center is going to be built — just not here. The developers will find a city that wants the investment, the tax revenue, the jobs, etc. Landover can keep its vacant lot.

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | DATA CENTERS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MARYLAND | SOCIALISM

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