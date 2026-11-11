The Atlantic Reports on the Trump Administration's ‘America First’ Approach to Famine in Somalia

Somalia faces a famine, and The Atlantic is reporting that the Trump administration isn't doing anything about it for the first time in decades … which is another way of saying that, for decades, the American taxpayer has been responsible for Somalia feeding its people. Why isn't the Somali government responsible for the welfare of its population? Hana Kiros admits that "Somalis—most of whom are goat, sheep, and camel herders—can’t expect help from their government, which is corrupt and devotes most of its small budget to fighting al-Shabaab, al-Qaeda’s Somali affiliate. The terrorist group controls a third of the country, including land along rivers, where it has allowed major irrigation projects to fall into disrepair."

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Somalia is on the brink of famine—and for the first time in decades, America isn’t doing anything to help a country in that condition, Hana Kiros reports. https://t.co/OfO93Xrsgo https://t.co/r3uZ3Evxyg — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 9, 2026

What happened to all of the suitcases full of cash passing through the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport?

Kiros writes:

This fiscal year, despite a similarly dire forecast, the U.S. is allocating zero dollars. In recent years, the U.S. sent an average of $450 million in aid to Somalia. In 2025, President Trump sent a quarter of that amount. In January, the State Department announced in a social-media post that it was pausing all foreign assistance to Somalia, alleging that the country had wasted American resources. (This pause is separate from the severe reduction in funding that resulted from the dissolution of USAID in early 2025.) Even after the FEWS Net warning, the pause remains in effect. The Trump administration has said that it paused funding because in January, the Somali government, while in the process of redeveloping a port area, had destroyed a warehouse that contained 83 tons of fortified foods partly paid for by the United States. (The World Food Program’s second in command, Carl Skau, told me that the organization ultimately recovered all of the food.) “The Trump Administration maintains a firm zero tolerance policy for waste, theft, or diversion of U.S. resources,” a State Department spokesperson told me in an email.

Hi. American here who watched our service men's bodies dragged through the streets of Mogadishu after arriving on a humanitarian mission to help starving Somalians... I don't fucking care. — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) November 11, 2026

After what they did to our troops, I hope everyone in Somalia has the worst possible life imaginable. Like I hope every minute there is a living hell. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 11, 2026

I’m being so for real when I say the events of October 3rd-4th, 1993 should completely disqualify Somalia from receiving a single fucking dime from the US. — Marlboro the Red, Primarch of 1,000 Beers (@MorsExMare) November 10, 2026

We tried to help them in 1993. They dragged our soldiers’ bodies through the streets and celebrated in front of the cameras. They are obviously a people who can’t get their shit together. — Dennis Vinyard 🇦🇱🇺🇸 (@vinyarddennis97) November 9, 2026

America cannot remain silent on tragedies like this We should send the best and the brightest that we got back to Somalia so they can help fix this situation — Pub (@PubWanghaf) November 11, 2026

We should help them by sending them back the folks I’m reliably informed enriched us and our nation so greatly by their arrival here. Think of all the daycares they’d have. — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 11, 2026

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Maybe their countrymen can send them some of the billions and billions of dollars they stole from American taxpayers. — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) November 11, 2026

Interesting spin on a foreign, hostile, state's failure. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) November 11, 2026

We've wasted billions in aid already & allow hundreds of millions per year to be sent back by corrupt "refugees" who suck our welfare system dry. What more do we owe them? Would hate to be accused of colonizing that pit with more of our money. The rest of the world can step up. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 11, 2026

Somalia is, was, and probably always will be on the brink of some disaster or another because it's full of Somalis and creating disasters is just what they do. That's a problem for Somalia. When we bring people from Somalia here, they become a problem for us. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 11, 2026

@TheAtlantic Yeah, because Al-Shabaab runs the country and steals any food we send to feed to their gunmen who have the country on lockdown. How about you take your bleeding heart over there with a grocery bag of food and see how that works out for you. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) November 11, 2026

@TheAtlantic Maybe all the Somalis who “built Minnesota” can go back and help? — Cobia-Actual (@AtxCobia) November 11, 2026

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We're not seeing a lot of sympathy here.

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