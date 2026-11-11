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Rep. Robert Garcia Promises Public Hearings on the Biggest Cover-Up in White House History

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 11, 2026 6:00 PM
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Rep. Robert Garcia Promises Public Hearings on the Biggest Cover-Up in White House History
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

As we just reported, after failing to move a vote forward on Secretary Pete Hegseth's impeachment, Rep. Thomas Massie on Wednesday turned his attention back to the Epstein files, saying he was working with his new friends, Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna, on forcing a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II. He's determined to burn the place down on his way out.

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Petty gay man and incoming Democrat House Oversight Chair Robert "LAWYER UP" Garcia insists he won't stop until he gets justice for the victims of President Donald Trump's best friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Garcia calls it "the largest White House cover-up in history," which is odd considering that President Joe Biden's administration sat on the files for four years and no one said a thing. It was the Trump administration that released the files, and Democrats somehow believe that there's something in there they can use to take Trump down that the Biden campaign overlooked.

Garcia even put some music in the background of this cinematic production.

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And no Democrat said a thing.

Stacey Plaskett, the Democrat delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

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Yes, there have been.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, led by Ranking Member Garcia himself, held a public field hearing on May 12, 2026, in West Palm Beach. Multiple Epstein survivors testified and shared their stories there.

The Republican majority under Chairman Comer ran a 15-month probe with 19 closed-door interviews and depositions but no formal public committee hearings. Garcia’s claim refers to the lack of those under the GOP majority.

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Democrats really seem to think that there's evidence in the Epstein files that incriminates Trump, while they ignore Bill Clinton and Reid Hoffman. Again, if there were anything in the files that incriminated Trump, the Biden campaign would have released it in 2024.

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News Topics CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | JEFFREY EPSTEIN | THOMAS MASSIE

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