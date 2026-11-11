Rep. Robert Garcia Promises Public Hearings on the Biggest Cover-Up in White House History

As we just reported, after failing to move a vote forward on Secretary Pete Hegseth's impeachment, Rep. Thomas Massie on Wednesday turned his attention back to the Epstein files, saying he was working with his new friends, Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna, on forcing a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II. He's determined to burn the place down on his way out.

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Petty gay man and incoming Democrat House Oversight Chair Robert "LAWYER UP" Garcia insists he won't stop until he gets justice for the victims of President Donald Trump's best friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Garcia calls it "the largest White House cover-up in history," which is odd considering that President Joe Biden's administration sat on the files for four years and no one said a thing. It was the Trump administration that released the files, and Democrats somehow believe that there's something in there they can use to take Trump down that the Biden campaign overlooked.

Garcia even put some music in the background of this cinematic production.

There have been no public hearings on the Jeffrey Epstein investigation: No witness testimonies, no stories from survivors, and no answers from Attorney General Todd Blanche about the largest White House cover-up in history. All of that is going to change. https://t.co/ZOqN4qQ7yN — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 10, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia I guess it’s only been nearly 20 years and 5 successive governments , both Democrat (3 times) and Republican (1 1/2 times to date) to troll thru the Epstein files. But Congressman Garcia is on it now so we all look forward to the big expose and all the arrests……. — Whiskyman (@Whiskyman) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Fantastic. Looking forward to a slam dunk GOP landslide in 2028. Keep at it. — Red Dawn 1984 (@jrdblades) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia THIS time they are going to investigate — Speaking My Mind (@Speak_my_mind) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Biden covered up Epstein files for four years. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) November 11, 2026

And no Democrat said a thing.

@RepRobertGarcia Are you going to call Bill Clinton in? How about Hoffman? — Krease's Krack (@BIGpaulie913) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Whoa! I guess @BillClinton better get ready for another interview, publicly. Bring them all in chief! EVERY SINGLE ONE. — Nanette (@KittootseMAGA) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia You are a fool to believe that we didn't watch the Biden Administration accomplish ZERO in 4 yrs. If there is more to expose do it. I don't care who it exposes but to pretend you're taking the lead is just patently false. — Urson Russell AD73 (@UR4AD73) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Are you going to investigate that Democrat that was texting him in the middle of a hearing? @grok what's her name? — friedusedpotato (@friedusedpotato) November 11, 2026

Stacey Plaskett, the Democrat delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

@RepRobertGarcia And why is that you’ve been in office long enough to try and do that why haven’t you — Rekkr 🇺🇸 (@Rekkr95) November 11, 2026

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@RepRobertGarcia They were barred by law from identifying victims. So are you. — Random Thought (@RNDTHOT) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia @mattfromohio Time to mute this guy. He thinks he’s starring in his own special musical. No more attention. Go ahead release everything. — Andy (@2AndyPanda) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Why didn’t you do it under the Biden regime? https://t.co/t9Wro0gTRC — DJ (@Irsheyzs2) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Why didn’t you guys do it when you had all the power? — unapologetically (@Warriorlik3) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia Why didn’t you release the files when Biden was President? — D Taylor (@djt90b) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia My God, you are unbelievable. Why was this not such a huge issue when Joe Biden was President for four years? NOW investigations must happen lol. Again, Democrats are a fucking joke and a waste of taxpayer money and confidence. — LRWPA68 (@Rychkidz16) November 11, 2026

@RepRobertGarcia You are a straight up LIAR. @grok has there been congressional hearings about Epstein? — Own Fear And Chaos (@OwnFearandChaos) November 11, 2026

Yes, there have been. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, led by Ranking Member Garcia himself, held a public field hearing on May 12, 2026, in West Palm Beach. Multiple Epstein survivors testified and shared their stories there. The Republican majority under Chairman Comer ran a 15-month probe with 19 closed-door interviews and depositions but no formal public committee hearings. Garcia’s claim refers to the lack of those under the GOP majority.

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@RepRobertGarcia Awww. You made another video of yourself. I’m betting by November of 2027 we still won’t have any resolution about Epstein. But you’ll still be using it. — D.Dearden (@ddearden50) November 11, 2026

Democrats really seem to think that there's evidence in the Epstein files that incriminates Trump, while they ignore Bill Clinton and Reid Hoffman. Again, if there were anything in the files that incriminated Trump, the Biden campaign would have released it in 2024.

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