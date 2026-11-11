Thomas Massie Working Closely With Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna on Epstein Files Transparency Act

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier on Wednesday, outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie's attempt to force an impeachment vote on Secretary Pete Hegseth was successfully killed by House GOP leaders after 11 House Democrats missed Tuesday night's impeachment vote. Undeterred in wasting the two months he has left in Congress, Massie announced on Wednesday that he had secured enough support to force a vote on releasing the remaining Epstein files. Massie noted that he's working closely on passing the Epstein Files Transparency Act II with Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Teresa Leger Fernández, and Ro Khanna.

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🚨This morning we reached the required 218 signatures on my discharge petition for Epstein Files Transparency Act II ! I’m working closely with @RepJayapal, @RepTeresaLF and @RepRoKhanna to get this to the floor for a vote soon. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna The commies... Of course. — SheLooksJustLikeYouJohn (@AsilisArt) November 11, 2026

CBS News reports:

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has secured enough support to force a vote on legislation that would compel the release of the remaining Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Massie launched a discharge petition over the summer to circumvent leadership and force a vote on the bill, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act II. In order to bring the legislation to the floor, the discharge petition needs 218 signatures. It hit that threshold Wednesday. Four Republicans, including Massie, and all Democrats have added their names. The other Republicans who signed on are Reps. Brian Fitzgerald of Pennsylvania, Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman, both of South Carolina. The underlying bill allows members of Congress, state attorneys general and Epstein survivors to sue the Justice Department for failing to comply with the Epstein Transparency Act, which was signed into law nearly a year ago after lawmakers pulled a similar maneuver.

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna LOL look who he's working with. Says it all about him. — Mark (@markgreenpoint) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna You can’t work closely with people who hate Americans and convince people you’re doing what’s best for America. What happened to you? — Question Everything (@questionthings0) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna The people you'reworking with are very telling about your purpose and agenda. — Leslie 4 Life & Liberty🎗 (@LGunterson) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna Genuinely curious, where was the push for this during Bidens 4 years or Trumps 1st term? Youre beginning to sound like a bitter ex girlfriend — Scottlaw43 (@scNme43) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna Good. You'll find there's nothing there — MakeMeThink (@mae_kimberley) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @JBC22996080 @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna I am so embarrassed for you. Do you not have any family who loves you or a friend that will tell you the truth? Lord, Jesus show this man the way. 🙏 — Mabel (@MabelisStable) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna Quite the Squad you have there. — GS (@GSTO2022) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna Working with commies who had FOUR YEARS under Biden to disclose those files and did nothing. Great. — Alex Simonelis (@alexsimonelis) November 11, 2026

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@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna You're literally working with people who hate America. Unbelievable. — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna Go ahead release ALL the names. How you look yourself in the mirror is a mystery. SMH — Andy (@2AndyPanda) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @Ryan_L_Heath @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna When you reading the names Masshole? — WE THE PEOPLE ♥️🤍💙🇺🇸 (@kevin_mcculley) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna All theater, this admin has released more then anyone ever has. — TruthQuester (@AuburnFlea) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna Glad to see you working with such anti American pro globalist treachery. Well done. — commentary (@gettingtrumpnow) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna Or, and hear me out, you could just say the names — Belle2025 (@CDR23877) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna When are you going to stop protecting those you state are criminals and release all of the information that you have? — Brian · Long Freedom (@FreeMktBP) November 11, 2026

@RepThomasMassie @RepJayapal @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna No one is surprised that you would align yourself with two of the most toxic people in congress. You petulant little man, what a pathetic joke you have become. Fuck off. — Jim Yoakum (@JimYoakum1) November 11, 2026

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@CBSNews I'm pretty sure there won't be any Democrats named. Massie would never rat on his friends! — CanesWinTheCup2026@wildauburnrebel (@wildauburnrebel) November 11, 2026

We're happy for Massie that he finally found some members of Congress he can work with — Jayapal and Khanna.

Remember the time that Massie read names on the House floor and ended up defaming four random civilians who had nothing to do with Epstein other than being in a random police lineup with him?

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