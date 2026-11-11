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Thomas Massie Working Closely With Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna on Epstein Files Transparency Act

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 11, 2026 5:30 PM
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Thomas Massie Working Closely With Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna on Epstein Files Transparency Act
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier on Wednesday, outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie's attempt to force an impeachment vote on Secretary Pete Hegseth was successfully killed by House GOP leaders after 11 House Democrats missed Tuesday night's impeachment vote. Undeterred in wasting the two months he has left in Congress, Massie announced on Wednesday that he had secured enough support to force a vote on releasing the remaining Epstein files. Massie noted that he's working closely on passing the Epstein Files Transparency Act II with Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Teresa Leger Fernández, and Ro Khanna.

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CBS News reports:

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has secured enough support to force a vote on legislation that would compel the release of the remaining Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein. 

Massie launched a discharge petition over the summer to circumvent leadership and force a vote on the bill, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act II. 

In order to bring the legislation to the floor, the discharge petition needs 218 signatures. It hit that threshold Wednesday. Four Republicans, including Massie, and all Democrats have added their names. The other Republicans who signed on are Reps. Brian Fitzgerald of Pennsylvania, Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman, both of South Carolina. 

The underlying bill allows members of Congress, state attorneys general and Epstein survivors to sue the Justice Department for failing to comply with the Epstein Transparency Act, which was signed into law nearly a year ago after lawmakers pulled a similar maneuver.

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We're happy for Massie that he finally found some members of Congress he can work with — Jayapal and Khanna.

Remember the time that Massie read names on the House floor and ended up defaming four random civilians who had nothing to do with Epstein other than being in a random police lineup with him?

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News Topics DOJ | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | JEFFREY EPSTEIN | THOMAS MASSIE

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