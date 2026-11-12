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Barack Who? Michelle Obama Says Her Limelight-Craving Husband Really Misses Being Anonymous

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 12, 2026 3:40 AM
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Barack Who? Michelle Obama Says Her Limelight-Craving Husband Really Misses Being Anonymous
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is complaining again about how hard life is for her and her husband, former President Barack Obama. When will the torture end for this multimillionaire couple? Haven’t they suffered enough? No, Michelle Obama says life has become unbearable for her man. Barack Obama pines for the days when no one knew who he was.

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Sure, Michelle. (WATCH)

Don’t be silly. She has a dedicated staff ready to pen the most out-of-touch takes for her.

Posters say Barack Obama’s claims of wanting to be anonymous ring hollow based on his past behavior. Only one person is responsible for him remaining in the spotlight.

Oh, it’s the worst, according to Michelle Obama.

Commenters say if the former President wants anonymity, he needs to stay out of politics and Washington, D.C.

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Michelle Obama says the thing Barack misses most is his "anonymity." 😂

Right. Because nothing screams "leave me alone and let me live a quiet life" like holding onto an $8.1 million Kalorama mansion just two miles from the White House, signing massive Netflix deals, headlining campaign rallies, and trying to steer the Democratic Party through a fourth term behind the scenes while working to oust Trump. 🏛️🎭

Every other former president moved back home. Obama stayed right in Washington so he could keep his hands on the wheel. 🤡🎻

— Southern "Belle" (@patlicata) November 12, 2026

Barack Obama is the sort of narcissist who would advertise and undertake a ‘Leave Me Alone’ tour of America and the world.

Posters say those who come between Barack Obama and the limelight are taking their lives into their own hands.

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How would we know how horrible we are without the anonymity-seeking Obamas always in front of cameras and microphones to remind us?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BARACK OBAMA | MICHELLE OBAMA | NETFLIX | WASHINGTON | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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