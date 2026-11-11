DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

HuffPost: Ilhan Omar’s SOTU Guest Sues US After ICE Dragged Her From Her Car in Viral Video

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 11, 2026 7:00 PM
Advertisement
HuffPost: Ilhan Omar’s SOTU Guest Sues US After ICE Dragged Her From Her Car in Viral Video
Twitter

Back in January, a video went viral of ICE agents dragging U.S. citizen Aliya Rahman from her car. Rahman said she was driving to a doctor’s appointment when she encountered an ICE operation during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis. In February, she testified before Congress about the incident. ICE says she was deliberately blocking their operation and refused to move her car. Rahman told The Independent that she has an autism-related auditory issue that makes multiple voices in a crowded space all sound like they’re the same volume, and that the ICE agents were masked and had their mouths covered. She told Congress she was monitoring traffic and couldn’t drive her vehicle because she was also watching for pedestrians.

Advertisement

ICE brought its own receipts, saying Rahman "clearly had enough room to move herself and her vehicle out of the way. Officers even walked away from her vehicle, thinking she was going to leave the scene. Instead, she remained at the location, continued to impede our officers, and found out the hard way." Unfortunately, the video ICE posted seems to have been deleted. Fortunately, someone saved it. Here's how it went down.

Rahman's 15 minutes of fame was extended when Rep. Ilhan Omar invited her as her guest to the State of the Union address.

HuffPost's Jennifer Bendery reports that Rahman sued the U.S. government on Tuesday.

Bendery doesn't sound biased at all.

Recommended
The Atlantic Reports on the Trump Administration's ‘America First’ Approach to Famine in Somalia Brett T. Rep. Robert Garcia Promises Public Hearings on the Biggest Cover-Up in White House History Brett T.
Advertisement

"Nearly killed her." That's new.

It's George Floyd syndrome again. An emotional image goes viral, and facts go out the window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bendery will probably testify as a character witness.

***

 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CONGRESS | ICE | ILHAN OMAR | LAWSUIT | MINNESOTA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Atlantic Reports on the Trump Administration's ‘America First’ Approach to Famine in Somalia

The Atlantic Reports on the Trump Administration's ‘America First’ Approach to Famine in Somalia

Brett T.
Rep. Robert Garcia Promises Public Hearings on the Biggest Cover-Up in White House History

Rep. Robert Garcia Promises Public Hearings on the Biggest Cover-Up in White House History

Brett T.
Here's Another Awkward Follow-Up to the Time a German Delegation Laughed at Trump's Energy Warning

Here's Another Awkward Follow-Up to the Time a German Delegation Laughed at Trump's Energy Warning

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos