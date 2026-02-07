3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Has Died After a Battle With Cancer
Let's Check on How Elizabeth Warren's Prediction of a Market Crash Because of...
Oh, HELL NO! Zohran Mandani Spits In Every New Yorker's Face With His...

Woman With Autism Testifies She Wasn’t Trying to Interfere With ICE, Which Brought Receipts

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on February 07, 2026
grok

Here, thanks to MS NOW, is Aliya Rahman's full testimony before a congressional hearing. Rahman, who says she has autism and a traumatic brain injury and now cannot lift her arms above her head, describes how she was pulled from her vehicle by ICE agents last month.

"Decide for yourself" … "ICE MUST GO!!"

I Meme Therefore I Am posted a side-by-side video of Rahman's testimony and her arrest by ICE.

… she interfered with federal officers and got arrested.

She said she was monitoring traffic and couldn’t drive her vehicle because she was also watching for pedestrians, even though there were no cars or pedestrians in front of her.

It seems as though all she had to do was keep driving and move out of the way.

ICE posted its own response to the video:

… location, continued to impede our officers, and found out the hard way.

18 U.S.C. § 111 criminalizes impeding or interfering with federal officers.

Rahman spoke with The Independent this week about her ordeal:

Even after the Wisconsin native was finally released, without charge, Rahman faced an onslaught of crude comments about her autism. She’s also received death threats and threats of sexual violence. “I've gotten a lot of hate messages,” she said.

Describing the initial traffic stop, she said: “I asked that officer, ‘Where do you want me to move to?’ because the side streets were blocked, so things just kind of got louder from there,” Rahman said.

She explained to The Independent that she has an autism-related auditory issue that makes multiple voices in a crowded space all sound like they’re the same volume. To work around that, she tries to look at people’s mouths as they speak.

“But you can't do that with ICE officers who cover their face and who are yelling — I wouldn't even call them instructions,” she said.

Soon, everything seemed to fast-forward to the moment, which has now been viewed online thousands of times, where ICE agents ripped her out of her car as she cried out that she is disabled and autistic.

Decide for yourself … after watching this video:

She certainly got a lot of sympathetic coverage by the mainstream media.

You decide. Democrats and the mainstream media have already made up their minds.

