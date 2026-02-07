Woman With Autism Testifies She Wasn’t Trying to Interfere With ICE, Which Brought Receipts

Here, thanks to MS NOW, is Aliya Rahman's full testimony before a congressional hearing. Rahman, who says she has autism and a traumatic brain injury and now cannot lift her arms above her head, describes how she was pulled from her vehicle by ICE agents last month.

Remember her name: Aliya Rahman



Her testimony is everything. It deserves to be heard, by everyone. Decide for yourself.



It’s powerful. It’s gut-wrenching. And no one should have to survive what she did.



God bless this woman.



ICE MUST GO‼️ pic.twitter.com/hNak4Qy0c8 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 3, 2026

"Decide for yourself" … "ICE MUST GO!!"

I Meme Therefore I Am posted a side-by-side video of Rahman's testimony and her arrest by ICE.

Democrats telling rioters to record federal agents is turning detrimental to their narrative.



Meet Bangladesh-American activist Aliya Rahman from Minneapolis. Rahman went in front of a congressional forum and lied through her teeth, playing the victim while describing the moment… pic.twitter.com/NHHE2LhYTc — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 6, 2026

… she interfered with federal officers and got arrested. She said she was monitoring traffic and couldn’t drive her vehicle because she was also watching for pedestrians, even though there were no cars or pedestrians in front of her.

It seems as though all she had to do was keep driving and move out of the way.

ICE posted its own response to the video:

Unfortunately for the media, we have the receipts.



As shown in our video, Aliya Rahman clearly had enough room to move herself and her vehicle out of the way. Officers even walked away from her vehicle, thinking she was going to leave the scene. Instead, she remained at the… https://t.co/1z0M4cHWbS pic.twitter.com/bin1mQGHIl — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 6, 2026

… location, continued to impede our officers, and found out the hard way. 18 U.S.C. § 111 criminalizes impeding or interfering with federal officers.

Rahman spoke with The Independent this week about her ordeal:

Even after the Wisconsin native was finally released, without charge, Rahman faced an onslaught of crude comments about her autism. She’s also received death threats and threats of sexual violence. “I've gotten a lot of hate messages,” she said. Describing the initial traffic stop, she said: “I asked that officer, ‘Where do you want me to move to?’ because the side streets were blocked, so things just kind of got louder from there,” Rahman said. She explained to The Independent that she has an autism-related auditory issue that makes multiple voices in a crowded space all sound like they’re the same volume. To work around that, she tries to look at people’s mouths as they speak. “But you can't do that with ICE officers who cover their face and who are yelling — I wouldn't even call them instructions,” she said. Soon, everything seemed to fast-forward to the moment, which has now been viewed online thousands of times, where ICE agents ripped her out of her car as she cried out that she is disabled and autistic.

Decide for yourself … after watching this video:

✍️ Credit: @FreedomNTV - Minneapolis, MN - 01/13/26

✍️ I fixed the audio for clarity, removing background noise, raising voice levels, minimize whistles.



💥 Anti-ICE woman impeding ICE federal operations refusing orders to move, gets car window broken, pulled from car, arrested. pic.twitter.com/MS8IAL2aRp — Brog (@Brogtog) January 13, 2026

A wide open road. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 6, 2026

The Headline should be:

"Aliya Rahman, a U.S. citizen lied"

Thank-you @cnn for the recording of the lieshttps://t.co/scvMY5lDp2 — TheSnowMexican™ 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 🏴‍☠️♞ (@jeffreylowes) February 6, 2026

She certainly got a lot of sympathetic coverage by the mainstream media.

She had room she could’ve drove off but instead decided to argue with the agents 😂 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) February 6, 2026

To be fair, a female driver may not have noticed she obviously had enough room. 🤭 — RaiderF16 (@F16RaiderF22) February 6, 2026

Thank you for the transparency 🐨



The bodycam doesn't lie: clear commands, space to move, and she chose to block a federal operation anyway. — TheKoala (@thekoala) February 7, 2026

These nut jobs are being dispatched to interfere with ICE ops and to try to cause an ugly incident. Despicable tactics. But play stupid games, win stupid prizes — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 7, 2026

Did she testify under oath? If she did why is she not in handcuffs again with additional charges? — Dmitry (@DmitryIvashkev2) February 6, 2026

Body cameras are going to make it even harder for the leftists to lie about their antics — ClimbTheMtn (@MtnTha) February 6, 2026

All planned and practiced. Her disability did not impair her getting there, it would not impair her leaving. She is full of $hit. — Gary (@fireclan55) February 7, 2026

This is what you should be doing to EVERYONE, who impedes these officers.



Put body cams on them, let the world see how crazy these people are. I am looking forward to the content gold mine we are going to see. — Randy Rants (@randysrantsYT) February 6, 2026

You decide. Democrats and the mainstream media have already made up their minds.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

