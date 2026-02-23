Rep. Ilhan Omar's SOTU Guest Is Activist Who Went Viral for Being Dragged From Her Car by ICE

Earlier this month, Bangladesh-American activist Aliya Rahman from Minneapolis testified in a special congressional hearing that she was in fear for her life as ICE agents approached with a knife to cut her seatbelt and drag her from her car, which was blocking an ICE operation.

Remember her name: Aliya Rahman



Her testimony is everything. It deserves to be heard, by everyone. Decide for yourself.



It’s powerful. It’s gut-wrenching. And no one should have to survive what she did.



God bless this woman.



ICE MUST GO‼️ pic.twitter.com/hNak4Qy0c8 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 3, 2026

ICE replied to the story as it was going viral:

Unfortunately for the media, we have the receipts.



As shown in our video, Aliya Rahman clearly had enough room to move herself and her vehicle out of the way. Officers even walked away from her vehicle, thinking she was going to leave the scene. Instead, she remained at the… https://t.co/1z0M4cHWbS pic.twitter.com/bin1mQGHIl — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 6, 2026

The post continues:

… location, continued to impede our officers, and found out the hard way. 18 U.S.C. § 111 criminalizes impeding or interfering with federal officers.

The Independent got a hold of Rahman for an interview, where she explained that she wasn't intentionally blocking ICE:

She explained to The Independent that she has an autism-related auditory issue that makes multiple voices in a crowded space all sound like they’re the same volume. To work around that, she tries to look at people’s mouths as they speak. “But you can't do that with ICE officers who cover their face and who are yelling — I wouldn't even call them instructions,” she said. Soon, everything seemed to fast-forward to the moment, which has now been viewed online thousands of times, where ICE agents ripped her out of her car as she cried out that she is disabled and autistic.

She also appeared on CNN, and probably some other news outlets we didn't happen to catch.

Rahman's 15 minutes of fame aren't up yet. Rep. Ilhan Omar will have Rahman as a guest at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

NEW: Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) announces two guests she is bringing to President Trump's SOTU speech tomorrow night were detained by ICE in Minnesota, including a woman seen in a viral video being pulled out of her car by federal agents after they say she blocked traffic. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2026

She celebrates criminals. — Kat (@KatManDoToo2) February 23, 2026

Don’t care. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) February 23, 2026

I would invite and seat the ICE agents who pulled her out and arrested her. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) February 23, 2026

Sit them next to the Angel moms — BattiGirl (@batgirl_deb) February 23, 2026

Don't these guests need to pass a background check? She should be denied entry. — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) February 23, 2026

You mean, the woman who ICE gave seven opportunities to drive away— and she didn’t — Patriot Girl 🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🤍💙 (@Grid_Girl31) February 23, 2026

Great! She can be arrested for obstructing ICE operations tomorrow night. On air. — Jennifer Wilmore (@jjjohnson5095) February 23, 2026

And she thinks this will be a good look for her. — Marita 🇺🇸🇮🇱🙏🏾 (@marfaye_marita) February 23, 2026

A criminal supporting more criminals. We don’t care — Ronnie Waalkes (@WaalkesR105) February 23, 2026

Hoping ICE picks them up again right after the SOTU — CATholic DOGma Rescue & Retvrn (@NYCYvonne1) February 23, 2026

I saw someone say they should bring photos of people killed by illegal immigrants and put them in the seats Dems won't be sitting in. I think this is a good idea. — Ms K Ar 🇺🇸 (@JaxVirza) February 23, 2026

So @Ilhan is bringing criminals to the SOTU — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) February 23, 2026

Martyrs, not criminals. To the Democrats, at least.

