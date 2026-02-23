NBC Affiliate Shares Harrowing Story of an ICE Agent Pushing a Megaphone Out...
Rep. Ilhan Omar's SOTU Guest Is Activist Who Went Viral for Being Dragged From Her Car by ICE

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 23, 2026
Twitter

Earlier this month, Bangladesh-American activist Aliya Rahman from Minneapolis testified in a special congressional hearing that she was in fear for her life as ICE agents approached with a knife to cut her seatbelt and drag her from her car, which was blocking an ICE operation.

ICE replied to the story as it was going viral:

The post continues:

… location, continued to impede our officers, and found out the hard way.

18 U.S.C. § 111 criminalizes impeding or interfering with federal officers.

The Independent got a hold of Rahman for an interview, where she explained that she wasn't intentionally blocking ICE:

She explained to The Independent that she has an autism-related auditory issue that makes multiple voices in a crowded space all sound like they’re the same volume. To work around that, she tries to look at people’s mouths as they speak.

“But you can't do that with ICE officers who cover their face and who are yelling — I wouldn't even call them instructions,” she said.

Soon, everything seemed to fast-forward to the moment, which has now been viewed online thousands of times, where ICE agents ripped her out of her car as she cried out that she is disabled and autistic.

She also appeared on CNN, and probably some other news outlets we didn't happen to catch.

Rahman's 15 minutes of fame aren't up yet. Rep. Ilhan Omar will have Rahman as a guest at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Martyrs, not criminals. To the Democrats, at least.

