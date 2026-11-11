Mark Levin Getting Roasted for Getting Locked Out of His AOL Mail Account

This editor still has his AOL email address, although it's reserved for times when he knows he's never going to check for a reply. Security is actually pretty tight on those rare occasions when one does want to get in and check the inbox. If you ever had an AOL address back in the '90s, chances are it's still active, and you don't even know it.

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Apparently, the great one, Mark Levin actually still uses his AOL email on a daily basis, and on Tuesday found himself locked out.

Folks, I have spent literally the entire day trying to get someone at AOL to unlock my email. For the last eight hours, I have been told that the issue has been escalated to supervisors who would contact me. I haven't heard a thing. You would think that, since I'm one of the last human beings on the face of the Earth still using AOL, they would take care of this. You'd be wrong. So, once this gets resolved, hopefully before the next presidential election, I'm dropping them. (I kept them this long out of convenience, but now I have no reason to keep them.) I'll see you on the radio at 6 p.m., at which time I will address this further. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 10, 2026

The post continues:

… human beings on the face of the Earth still using AOL, they would take care of this. You'd be wrong. So, once this gets resolved, hopefully before the next presidential election, I'm dropping them. (I kept them this long out of convenience, but now I have no reason to keep them.) I'll see you on the radio at 6 p.m., at which time I will address this further.

We missed the show, so we don't know if tech support ever got Levin's email back up and running. He did get plenty of replies, though.

@marklevinshow They are calling this the most boomer post of all time. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 10, 2026

@marklevinshow Smh. Had very similar experience with Eli Whitney when my cotton gin stopped working. — Brendan Cooney (@CooneyOrDie) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow It could be a problem with your browser. When was the last time you updated Netscape? — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow did you fax them about it — Robert P. Murphy (@BobMurphyEcon) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow Have you tried asking Jeeves? https://t.co/r5yKJ9a3JC — Stagnation (@stags4th) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow Are you sure the problem isn't your modem? https://t.co/85Wyfellri — Jeff Blakley (@JeffBlakley2) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow “Sorry for the inconvenience, Mark. Here’s 20,000 hours of free internet on compact discs as our apology. “ — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) November 10, 2026

@marklevinshow https://t.co/qvT8Bk1sdq — Michael Scaglione (@Scagz89) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow I guess we’re about to hear AOL is two weeks away from acquiring a nuclear weapon — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 10, 2026

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@marklevinshow Try to relax tonight…..maybe rent a movie from Blockbuster. — Mason (@masonisonx) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow Did you make sure nobody else in the house was using the landline? https://t.co/5LOVFyrx1W — Nada Serf (@NadaKaupas) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow On pins and needles to hear more on this developing story at 6pm around the family radio! https://t.co/m13DxfUvLs — Make It Make Sense (@LogicApplied2It) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow https://t.co/94KA1bcsyW — Rick Compton (@rickcomp52) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow Let us look up the number for tech support. https://t.co/vDojHrfWxG — Borgia The Pope (@Borgialord) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow Did you try sending them a telegraph? — Phil Kennedy (@PhillipAKennedy) November 10, 2026

@marklevinshow To be fair, AOL probably had to call its last remaining employee at home. He’s been retired since 2007. — Bill, Allegedly (@BillAllegedly) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow https://t.co/5MP2myPwSo — CDrawr Groyper (@CDrawrr) November 10, 2026

@marklevinshow Live view of @marklevinshow typing his cancellation letter to AOL. https://t.co/MT20RGCmzq — Colorado Based News (@Colorado_Based) November 11, 2026

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@marklevinshow https://t.co/arxDKut08R — S Kutz (@sjkz) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow Folks, I’ve spent literally the entire day trying to get Blockbuster Video to replace my defective VHS copy of “Hot Shots: Part Deux” I’ve been told that the issue has been escalated to supervisor who would contact me. I haven’t heard a thing…. — Brian Jackson (@briancjackson) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow https://t.co/7VYC4v46sJ — Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) November 11, 2026

@marklevinshow I’ll be waiting to hear your show https://t.co/OObibQbE7h — Joe Camoli (@Joecamole) November 11, 2026

Now we're kind of curious to hear the rest of the story. Did AOL tech support ever get back to him?

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