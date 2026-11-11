DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Mark Levin Getting Roasted for Getting Locked Out of His AOL Mail Account

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 11, 2026 11:00 PM
Advertisement
Mark Levin Getting Roasted for Getting Locked Out of His AOL Mail Account
Fox

This editor still has his AOL email address, although it's reserved for times when he knows he's never going to check for a reply. Security is actually pretty tight on those rare occasions when one does want to get in and check the inbox. If you ever had an AOL address back in the '90s, chances are it's still active, and you don't even know it.

Advertisement

Apparently, the great one, Mark Levin actually still uses his AOL email on a daily basis, and on Tuesday found himself locked out.

The post continues:

… human beings on the face of the Earth still using AOL, they would take care of this. You'd be wrong.

So, once this gets resolved, hopefully before the next presidential election, I'm dropping them. (I kept them this long out of convenience, but now I have no reason to keep them.)

I'll see you on the radio at 6 p.m., at which time I will address this further.

Recommended
The Atlantic Reports on the Trump Administration's ‘America First’ Approach to Famine in Somalia Brett T. You Again? Chris Rufo Exposes yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Scandal, This Time at His Napa Wineries Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We missed the show, so we don't know if tech support ever got Levin's email back up and running. He did get plenty of replies, though.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now we're kind of curious to hear the rest of the story. Did AOL tech support ever get back to him?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Atlantic Reports on the Trump Administration's ‘America First’ Approach to Famine in Somalia

The Atlantic Reports on the Trump Administration's ‘America First’ Approach to Famine in Somalia

Brett T.
You Again? Chris Rufo Exposes yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Scandal, This Time at His Napa Wineries

You Again? Chris Rufo Exposes yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Scandal, This Time at His Napa Wineries

Grateful Calvin
Activist Who Helped Kill $5 Billion Data Center on Empty Lot Suggests a Trampoline Park Instead

Activist Who Helped Kill $5 Billion Data Center on Empty Lot Suggests a Trampoline Park Instead

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos